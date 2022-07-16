'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022





Miss South Africa 2021 is the new Miss Supranational 2022.

25-year-old Lalela Mswane was crowned on Friday in Poland - where the 13th instalment of the pageant took place.

In the top five final question-and-answer session, when asked about why people fear losing things they don't even have, Mswane spoke about the importance of having an attitude of gratitude.

"I used to suffer from losing things that I don't have. It stems from fear of perfection or pressures of the world and trying to seek from happiness that you don't have... An attitude of gratitude should be something that we instil every day."

Many have congratulated the pageant queen - who was the second runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant held in Israel in 2021 - a decision she received backlash for, for holding her head up high and representing SA amidst it all.

You can see she has a great relationship with Miss Thailand !!!! Ah man. What a year for Lalela and she simply rose above it all. I am so proud. I am in tears!!!! I love watching dreams manifest and set the sky on fire. @Official_MissSA — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) July 15, 2022

I can’t believe someone once tweeted that Lalela is the most mid looking Miss SA we’ve ever had. I had to unfollow! Must’ve been crack! — Abigail Visagie (@AbigailVisagie_) July 15, 2022

I guess South African people were right, Lalela wasn't meant to be Miss SA she was meant to be more than that🤗 When you are God's favorite child Grace will always locate you. Congratulations again baby super proud of you❤️ 😘 #MissSupranational2022 pic.twitter.com/Zsg2YF4058 — Bokamoso💜🦁💫 (@BOKAMOS15865880) July 15, 2022

