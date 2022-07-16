Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA's energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA's CEO about the non-profit's proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital Premier David Makhura was also in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM m... 15 July 2022 4:04 PM
ANC members plan march to Luthuli House for Ramaphosa to step down UMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson Carl Niehaus said this was not the ANC marching against the A... 15 July 2022 8:28 AM
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away' Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA. 14 July 2022 8:15 PM
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that... 14 July 2022 7:14 PM
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA's energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA's CEO about the non-profit's proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows "95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP dow... 15 July 2022 2:58 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Pan-African digital content creator, Kanya Kali, about her experience in Côte d'Ivoire 15 July 2022 6:58 PM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there's smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2022 10:44 AM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA's James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
Angola's ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We're miserable but let's moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022

16 July 2022 9:10 AM
by Eyewitness News
Miss SA Lalela Mswane
Miss Supranational 2022

The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.

Miss South Africa 2021 is the new Miss Supranational 2022.

25-year-old Lalela Mswane was crowned on Friday in Poland - where the 13th instalment of the pageant took place.

In the top five final question-and-answer session, when asked about why people fear losing things they don't even have, Mswane spoke about the importance of having an attitude of gratitude.

"I used to suffer from losing things that I don't have. It stems from fear of perfection or pressures of the world and trying to seek from happiness that you don't have... An attitude of gratitude should be something that we instil every day."

Many have congratulated the pageant queen - who was the second runner-up at the Miss Universe pageant held in Israel in 2021 - a decision she received backlash for, for holding her head up high and representing SA amidst it all.


This article first appeared on EWN : 'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022




Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis

15 July 2022 5:52 PM

John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.

Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital

15 July 2022 4:04 PM

Premier David Makhura was also in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha among others.

Some roads in JHB CBD closed due to anti-Ramaphosa protests

15 July 2022 2:24 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla about the anti-Ramaphosa protests happening in the Johannesburg CBD.

Police searching for suspects after deadly Alex shootings

15 July 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma who has spoken to family and friends of the deceased in Alex.

Ramaphosa addresses load shedding, Phala Phala farm and NHI at SACP congress

15 July 2022 1:34 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's address at the 15th annual South African Communist Party (SACP) national congress.

Dating in your 30s, 40s - high standards, less tolerance for nonsense: expert

15 July 2022 12:52 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to a relationship expert, Leah Sefor, about what single people in their 30's and 40's should lookout for in a relationship.

'Is SA supposed to be on red alert?': Citizens want answers after Alex shootings

15 July 2022 11:33 AM

Clement Manyathela spoke to Alex FM station manager, Takalane Nemangowe, about the series of shootings that claimed that lives of eight people, including the station's music manager, Joshua Mbatha.

UNISA is still accredited for accounting qualifications, more work needed- SAICA

15 July 2022 10:21 AM

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants' CEO - Freeman Nomvalo and Prof Cameron Modisane - Deputy Dean at UNISA's College of Accounting Sciences were in conversation about the SAICA report.

Alex FM music manager among 8 people killed in series of Alexandra shootings

15 July 2022 9:06 AM

A statement by the station said that Mbatha, or DJ Jorontinah, as he was affectionately known was killed during a robbery.

Social Development Dept proposes changes to SRD grant, including increase

15 July 2022 7:20 AM

The Social Development Department has proposed three key amendments to applications for the SRD grant.

Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire

15 July 2022 6:58 PM

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Pan-African digital content creator, Kanya Kali, about her experience in Côte d'Ivoire

Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria

15 July 2022 3:49 PM

Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday.

Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places

15 July 2022 3:26 PM

Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022.

Food Feature: Delicious and authentic Greek street food at Orexi

15 July 2022 2:50 PM

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Orexi Greek street food owner Dennis Apollo about their delicious menu.

Trek4Mandela campaign aims to reach 10 African countries

15 July 2022 2:45 PM

Sello Hatang, Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO, speaks to Mandy about the campaign.

Dating in your 30s, 40s - high standards, less tolerance for nonsense: expert

15 July 2022 12:52 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to a relationship expert, Leah Sefor, about what single people in their 30's and 40's should lookout for in a relationship.

Old or young: Ageism and its social impact

15 July 2022 12:40 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to clinical psychologist Dr Angela Deh about ageism - the discrimination against people based on their age.

2022 Emmys: The biggest nominations and most surprising snubs

15 July 2022 12:23 PM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Binge-Buddy Matthew Green about the nominations announced this week for the '74th Primetime Emmy Awards', and also, some of the snubs.

Joburg City Guide: Five authentic art and live music events to enjoy

15 July 2022 12:06 PM

Search for the spirit of the great heart under the African sky at Johnny Clegg’s tribute concert or explore your photography enthusiasm with these top picks.

WATCH: Donald Trump paying tribute to his ex-wife goes viral

15 July 2022 11:20 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital

Local

Local

'Is SA supposed to be on red alert?': Citizens want answers after Alex shootings

Local

Local

AA predicts

Business

Families split up because of SARS 'rogue unit' allegations - Van Loggerenberg

16 July 2022 11:17 AM

On Alex FM DJ Joshua Mbatha's death: A monumental loss, says colleague

16 July 2022 10:35 AM

Elon Musk asks to delay start of Twitter court battle

16 July 2022 10:08 AM

