Khaya Magadla funeral: Community, family in EC bid the 6-year-old goodbye
Khayalethu Magadla has finally been laid to rest in the Eastern Cape.
The body of the six-year-old arrived in Bityi - his father's hometown on Saturday morning. His remains were transported from Gauteng on Friday night.
The little boy fell into a manhole in Dlamini, Soweto while playing with friends weeks ago - setting off a major search by city officials. His body washed up at the Eldorado Park wastewater plant nearly three weeks after he went missing.
The child's family and relatives were joined by community members at the Magadla homestead to say their final goodbyes. Community members - some from Soweto, where he lived and lost his life were also in attendance.
His burial ceremony took place before the actual funeral service, with the little boy's father - Kholekile standing next to his grave watching the coffin designed with cartoon animation as it was lowered to the ground, while his sombre mother sat with families members who were watching the proceedings.
[WATCH] Scene at the Magadla premises here in Bityi, Eastern Cape, minutes just before #KhayalethuMagadla’s burial ceremony which took place today. @_NMabaso pic.twitter.com/kYWeeQA0JA— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 16, 2022
Magadla’s father has expressed his gratitude to the media for reporting his son’s story.
Speaking to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of his son’s funeral - Kholekile Magadla gave thanks for the media coverage, saying the media played a huge role in his son’s story.
“The support the media gave me by reporting on my son’s disappearance, I believe it was because of that even government officials got to know of the situation at the time.”
He has also expressed his appreciation for the voice the news gave him, saying it was through them that some of the support the family received was coordinated.
He also thanked all those who have assisted the family with his son’s burial.
This article first appeared on EWN : Khaya Magadla funeral: Community, family in EC bid the 6-year-old goodbye
More from Local
Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.Read More
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.Read More
Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa
A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.Read More
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022
The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.Read More
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis
John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.Read More
Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital
Premier David Makhura was also in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha among others.Read More
Some roads in JHB CBD closed due to anti-Ramaphosa protests
Mandy Wiener speaks to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla about the anti-Ramaphosa protests happening in the Johannesburg CBD.Read More
Police searching for suspects after deadly Alex shootings
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma who has spoken to family and friends of the deceased in Alex.Read More
Ramaphosa addresses load shedding, Phala Phala farm and NHI at SACP congress
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's address at the 15th annual South African Communist Party (SACP) national congress.Read More