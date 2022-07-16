Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa





MPUMALANGA - President Cyril Ramaphosa said work is underway to return the Tutuka power station to top form.

Tutuka - which is the worst performing power station at Eskom, contributes a great deal to the country’s electricity woes.

Ramaphosa visited the power plant in Mpumalanga for an oversight visit on Saturday.

The president admitted that the power station is in a dire state, and he seemed upbeat about measures in place to fix the embattled plant. This includes maintenance work that will see fewer unplanned breakdowns at the plant.

“They are doing as much as they possibly can, dealing with big machines, big equipment that they have to properly streamline to generate the energy that we need.”

Ramaphosa, however, added that the power utility has its work cut out for it.

A task team has also been established to deal with threats to infrastructure - with Tutuka reporting several cases of fraud, theft of spares and sabotage.

Ramaphosa believes these efforts will help improve the plant’s efficiency that in turn will ease the pressure on the national grid.

#EskomCrisis | Ramaphosa has wrapped up talks with the Eskom execs. The team will now take him and the ministers on a walkabout. ~K pic.twitter.com/EUcKWQXHQl — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 16, 2022

Ramaphosa arrived at Tutuka on Saturday morning for an update on the state of affairs at the embattled power station.

A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.

The presentation to the president lists theft and fraud as the station's biggest setbacks.

The visit came as government works on various plans to find solutions to the country's electricity crisis - with Ramaphosa saying this week that he will update the public on the interventions that will be implemented soon.

This article first appeared on EWN : Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa