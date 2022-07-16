Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has new leadership that is chaired by Blade Nzimande who was the general secretary of the party for the past 24 years.
He was being contested by Gwebs Qonde who received 148 votes as opposed to Nzimande's 266 votes.
Nzimande will be deputised by employment and labour minister Thulas nxesi.
His return to the helm was, however, not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.
Solly Mapaila who has served as a deputy general secretary for years was elected unopposed to the general secretary position. Madala Masuku is now the first deputy general secretary, with deputy finance minister David Masondo the new second deputy general secretary.
Meanwhile, Joyce Moloi-Moropa returns as national treasurer.
The congress - which was held in Boksburg concludes on Saturday.
#SACPCongress2022 New National Chairperson Blade Nzimande rises to return to the podium after the announcement of the election results. TTM pic.twitter.com/F0OxUPimyK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 16, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
More from Local
Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.Read More
Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa
A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.Read More
Khaya Magadla funeral: Community, family in EC bid the 6-year-old goodbye
The child's family and relatives were joined by community members at the Magadla homestead in Bityi where they said their final goodbyes during a funeral service.Read More
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022
The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.Read More
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis
John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.Read More
Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital
Premier David Makhura was also in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha among others.Read More
Some roads in JHB CBD closed due to anti-Ramaphosa protests
Mandy Wiener speaks to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla about the anti-Ramaphosa protests happening in the Johannesburg CBD.Read More
Police searching for suspects after deadly Alex shootings
Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma who has spoken to family and friends of the deceased in Alex.Read More
Ramaphosa addresses load shedding, Phala Phala farm and NHI at SACP congress
Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's address at the 15th annual South African Communist Party (SACP) national congress.Read More
More from Politics
ANC members plan march to Luthuli House for Ramaphosa to step down
UMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson Carl Niehaus said this was not the ANC marching against the ANC.Read More
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.Read More
EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga
Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that South Africans can no longer fold their arms as the unemployment rate, crime, and the cost of living continues to spiral.Read More
Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’
Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.Read More
'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'
'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More
POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC
Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.Read More
'Bathabile Dlamini has every right to be part of the ANCWL task team'
ANCWL task team coordinator Maropene Ramakgopa says the task team members are there in their individual capacities.Read More
SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury
John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.Read More
Govt aims to create 2m jobs before election: 'Do they even grasp the challenge?'
Bruce Whitfield talks to analyst Mamokgethi Molopyane about Labour Minister Thulas Nexsi's comments during an interview.Read More