Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says South Africans will soon breathe a sigh of relief as the power utility looks to suspend load shedding this coming week.
De Ruyter joined President Cyril Ramaphosa on an oversight visit to the Tutuka Power Station in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.
He added this will add much-needed generation capacity, bringing lights back on.
"We've got a couple of big units returning which is positive news. Towards the end of July, the risk will be significantly diminished once Koeberg 2 comes back to the grid. That's about 920 megawatts that will bring a large measure of relief," said de Ruyter.
South Africans have faced at least three weeks of uninterrupted power cuts, with the country seeing stage 6 load shedding for the first time in almost three years.
#EskomCrisis | Ramaphosa is joined by CEO executives including its CEO Andre de Ruyter, as well cabinet ministers.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 16, 2022
Police Minister Bheki Cele, DMRE Minister Gwede Mantashe and Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. ~K pic.twitter.com/urC0KEM4k5
This article first appeared on EWN : Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
