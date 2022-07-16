Streaming issues? Report here
Springboks clinch three-match series against Wales with a 30-14 win
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

Springboks clinch three-match series against Wales with a 30-14 win

16 July 2022 7:45 PM
by Cato Louw
Tags:
Cape Town
Springboks vs Wales
3rd Test

Coach Jacques Nienaber reverting back to his tried and tested team paid off as Wales was never able to gain any sort of lead.

The Springboks have clinched the three-match series against Wales with a 30-14 win at DHL Stadium, Cape Town on Saturday.

Coach Jacques Nienaber reverting back to his tried and tested team paid off as Wales were never able to gain any sort of lead.

There were tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Bongi Mbonambi in the first half while Lukhanyo Am, who was moved to wing due to Cheslin Kolbe going off with an injury, scored in the second half. Then, to seal the deal, captain Siya Kolisi crashed over as well to hand the South Africans their first series win of the season.

Over 50 000 fans were present and cheering the team on as Eben Etzebeth was named ‘Man of the Match’ in his 100th test for his country.

The Boks will have a week's break before they begin preparations for the Rugby Championship starting in August.


This article first appeared on EWN : Springboks clinch three-match series against Wales with a 30-14 win




