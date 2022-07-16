Springboks clinch three-match series against Wales with a 30-14 win
The Springboks have clinched the three-match series against Wales with a 30-14 win at DHL Stadium, Cape Town on Saturday.
Coach Jacques Nienaber reverting back to his tried and tested team paid off as Wales were never able to gain any sort of lead.
There were tries from Makazole Mapimpi and Bongi Mbonambi in the first half while Lukhanyo Am, who was moved to wing due to Cheslin Kolbe going off with an injury, scored in the second half. Then, to seal the deal, captain Siya Kolisi crashed over as well to hand the South Africans their first series win of the season.
Victory lap for the Springboks! Captain Siya Kolisi getting a proper roar from the crowd that stayed after the final whistle #RSAvWAL pic.twitter.com/NamrMzx3IO— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) July 16, 2022
Over 50 000 fans were present and cheering the team on as Eben Etzebeth was named ‘Man of the Match’ in his 100th test for his country.
Fitting end to a great test for Eben Etzebeth, named ‘Man of the Match’ #RSAvWAL pic.twitter.com/Y25yI003L2— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) July 16, 2022
The Boks will have a week's break before they begin preparations for the Rugby Championship starting in August.
This article first appeared on EWN : Springboks clinch three-match series against Wales with a 30-14 win
Source : Twitter/Springboks
