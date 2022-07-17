Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon. 16 July 2022 5:02 PM
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidab... 16 July 2022 5:01 PM
View all Local
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidab... 16 July 2022 5:01 PM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP dow... 15 July 2022 2:58 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
View all Business
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Pan-African digital content creator, Kanya Kali, about her experience in Côte d'Ivoire 15 July 2022 6:58 PM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
View all Sport
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2022 10:44 AM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC

17 July 2022 6:52 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte
Jessie Duarte passes on

But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.

ANC deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte died in the early hours of Sunday morning - following an 8-month-long battle with cancer.

Duarte in media vs party circles

In media circles, Jessie Duarte will always be remembered as a straight shooter, and a bully - for her disdain for the profession and paranoia over how journalists related to her beloved ANC.

But inside the party’s circles, her temper was much more accepted and for the most part, it was her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach, that many have spoken of over the years.

At her time of passing on Sunday, the mother of two had been at home, after taking ill in November 2021. The ANC said she was hospitalised over gastrointestinal complications.

Before that she was playing the role of acting Secretary-General in the ANC, having taken over from Ace Magashule who was summarily suspended by the party.

2021 a difficult year

2021 could arguably be one of her most difficult years in office – which saw her signing off on Magashule’s suspension - which some claim marked the beginning of the end for the embattled politician, who was one of Duarte’s well-known allies.

It also saw the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma for being in contempt of the Constitutional court over his refusal to continue attending the State Capture Commission of Inquiry.

The former president is a leader Duarte remained loyal to, even years after he stepped down as ANC president and was recalled by the party from his position as head of state. Duarte described this period as sad.

Struggle history

Duarte’s long history in the struggle goes beyond her siblings who also contributed to the battle for liberation. She formed part of a young group of women known as “Mama Sisulu’s girls,” after being recruited by the iconic Albertina Sisulu in 1979, to help build structures of the Federation of Transvaal Women (FEDTRAW). During this period, she also served as an assistant to Reverend Beyers Naude.

Part of her role at FEDTRAW was to establish the federation across the provinces, engaging churches, and women in education and health care, mobilising them in the fight for freedom.

One of her more well-known roles was that of being at the side of another liberation giant - South Africa’s founding president, Nelson Mandela, whom she served as one of his assistants when he came out of prison in 1990. Duarte has often spoken of her relationship with the man fondly known by his clan name Madiba, saying he improved her understanding of her role as an activist in society.

“His absolute commitment to humanness, to humanity and people’s quality of life,” is one of the key take-ways Duarte told the SABC remained with her, even decades after she worked with Madiba.

She also served as an assistant to another struggle hero - Walter Sisulu in the lead-up to the country’s first democratic elections.

In the 1990s she was part of the ANC in Gauteng, and served two years on its provincial executive committee, before being elected to the national executive committee in 1997.

She was also part of the first democratic government, serving as the safety and security MEC in Gauteng.

During this period, she was accused of driving an official government car without a valid driver’s license, getting into an accident with that vehicle and then failing to report it on time. She was also accused of hiring an underqualified consultant at an R300 000 annual salary and for purchasing an unauthorised flight ticket to Portugal for her supposed boyfriend at the time.

She quit her role after a commission looking into the matter found that there was strong suspicion that she had covered up the car accident while driving without a license.

In 1999 she was appointed South African ambassador to Mozambique, leaving that role in 2003.

Deputy secretary general years

Duarte was elected deputy secretary general of the ANC at its 53rd national conference in 2012, which took place in Mangaung; she was re-elected into that role at the 54th conference of 2017, which took place in Nasrec.

In her second stint as the deputy in the powerful office, which operates as the engine of the former liberation party, she served under party president Cyril Ramaphosa, who was elected deputy president when she was first elected into the top six.

Ramaphosa came out in support of Duarte in 2021, when she faced threats from her own comrades over her signing off on a suspension letter against her boss - Magashule.

She told Eyewitness News at the time that nothing would stop her from carrying out her duties as a leader in the ANC.

“I am clear, I know what I need to do, I am not confused,” she said at the time.

Controversies

Before reaching this position on the issue, she featured in leaked audio from a closed meeting between the ANC top officials and Zuma – in it she expressed skepticism over acting chief justice Raymond Zondo’s handling of the state capture commission, which he was chairing and her strong dislike of the former chief justice, Mogoeng Mogoeng - citing his religious beliefs being at odds with the country’s identity of being a secular state.

Other controversies around Duarte included her ex-husband John Duarte and son-in-law - Ian Whitley being linked to the notorious Gupta family – with her former spouse alleged to have worked with the Gupta's lieutenant Salim Essa, in a company that received contracts from state-owned enterprises and made monthly payments to the family’s front companies.

Whitley was one of two advisers who joined Des Van Rooyen when he arrived at national treasury after he was handpicked by the Guptas for Zuma to appoint as the country’s new finance minister. The appointment cost South Africa billions and the former president was forced to reverse this decision within a matter of days.

Duarte had defended Whitley in the controversy saying he had “made a mistake" accepting the position in Van Rooyen’s four-day stint at treasury.

She had often been accused of turning a blind eye to corruption within the ANC and its government ranks, known to fiercely stand by the side of some of her comrades who had been accused of corrupt activities.

Calling out the ANC

And while she consistently found herself in clashes with journalists, with one incident being televised live as she tore into an eNCA reporter, the fierce politician who’s mixed race could turn on the same energy when dealing with some issues in the party; has publicly called the ANC racist and tribalist, rebuking members for refusing to accept that non-racialism is a core value of the organisation – this as she once again publicly rejected the term “coloured people.”

Duarte had announced she would be retiring from active politics when this term of office ended, saying she would spend her time reading and writing books.

She will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon, in accordance with Muslim rites.


This article first appeared on EWN : Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC




17 July 2022 6:52 AM
by Tshidi Madia
Tags:
ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte
Jessie Duarte passes on

More from Local

Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO

16 July 2022 5:02 PM

Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP

16 July 2022 5:01 PM

His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa

16 July 2022 2:38 PM

A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khaya Magadla funeral: Community, family in EC bid the 6-year-old goodbye

16 July 2022 12:17 PM

The child's family and relatives were joined by community members at the Magadla homestead in Bityi where they said their final goodbyes during a funeral service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022

16 July 2022 9:10 AM

The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis

15 July 2022 5:52 PM

John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital

15 July 2022 4:04 PM

Premier David Makhura was also in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha among others.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some roads in JHB CBD closed due to anti-Ramaphosa protests

15 July 2022 2:24 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla about the anti-Ramaphosa protests happening in the Johannesburg CBD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Police searching for suspects after deadly Alex shootings

15 July 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma who has spoken to family and friends of the deceased in Alex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa addresses load shedding, Phala Phala farm and NHI at SACP congress

15 July 2022 1:34 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana about the ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's address at the 15th annual South African Communist Party (SACP) national congress.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte

17 July 2022 9:39 AM

Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP

16 July 2022 5:01 PM

His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC members plan march to Luthuli House for Ramaphosa to step down

15 July 2022 8:28 AM

UMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association national spokesperson Carl Niehaus said this was not the ANC marching against the ANC.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

14 July 2022 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF calls for national shutdown over Eskom, fuel prices, Phala Phala farm saga

14 July 2022 7:14 PM

Addressing the media earlier on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said the ANC is no better than a criminal syndicate adding that South Africans can no longer fold their arms as the unemployment rate, crime, and the cost of living continues to spiral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nzimande: It’s incorrect to describe Zuma’s Presidency as ‘nine wasted years’

14 July 2022 4:35 PM

Nzimande’s sentiment isn't shared by some of his comrades in the ANC, SACP and Cosatu alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Strike as long as you like, no new wage offer until we get money from Treasury'

13 July 2022 7:27 PM

'The impact of the strike on service delivery will be minimal.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

POLITRICKING WITH TSHIDI MADIA: Baleka Mbete on Phala Phala & women in the ANC

13 July 2022 3:08 PM

Baleka Mbete ran her own ANC presidential campaign at Nasrec. Now she's looking forward to helping the ANC Women's League get back on its feet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Bathabile Dlamini has every right to be part of the ANCWL task team'

13 July 2022 11:09 AM

ANCWL task team coordinator Maropene Ramakgopa says the task team members are there in their individual capacities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury

13 July 2022 6:20 AM

John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital

Local

'Is SA supposed to be on red alert?': Citizens want answers after Alex shootings

Local

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

EWN Highlights

Jessie Duarte described as an outstanding citizen, vital part of the struggle

17 July 2022 10:14 AM

A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte

17 July 2022 9:39 AM

[WATCH LIVE] Jessie Duarte laid to rest

17 July 2022 9:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA