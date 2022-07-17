Chefs all 'souped up' for Mandela Day
Get out your soup ladles and start chopping those greens. Hundreds of chefs across the country will be rolling up their sleeves to warm the bellies of a hungry person on Mandela Day. The day is marked annually on 18 July. The chefs will be supported by home cooks, community kitchens and corporates in a bid to feed over 270 000 people. The cooking will take place in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to Chefs with Compassion national project manager, Coo Pillay, about the annual #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge.
The initiative was born during the hard lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic, when thousands of South Africans had been left hungry as businesses closed.
Over the last two years, the project has grown in leaps and bounds and here we are in year three, attempting this challenge. Its such a milestone to attempt the literage, but more importantly it's the people that benefit. If we can feed over 300 000 people again this year, that's what we want to achieve.Coo Pillay, Chefs with Compassion national project manager
Pillay believes South Africans can make a difference to impoverished communities in a very small way.
You can get together in your street, gated estate or office team. It also works as team building and is good for camaraderie. Mandela Day is about ubuntu. Even a pot of 5 litres, that goes a long way in feeding 20 people.Coo Pillay, Chefs with Compassion national project manager
12.3 million tons of food goes to waste ever year, while 20 million go hungry every day in South Africa. With food insecurity increasing in the wake of high inflation, Pillay said the Chefs with Compassion project also sought to go beyond Mandela Day to assist impoverished communities.
The long term goal is to reduce food waste and those who are food insecure. We want people to get involved by supporting Chefs with Compassion through sponsorships, assistance and logistics. We welcome anyone who wants to reach out to us.Coo Pillay, Chefs with Compassion national project manager
Participants are urged to go to the website www.cwc.org.za and register under the Mandela Day link. This way their pledges will be visible. Once the soup is cooked on Monday, participants are encouraged go back to the link and update their actual figures. The announcement about the amount of soup cooked will be made at 15h30 on Monday.
Scroll up for the interview.
Source : https://www.facebook.com/chefswithcompassion/photos/a.105224891176410/560026235696271
