Ready to start saving for a rainy day? Here's 3 questions to ask
With the ever-increasing cost of living, South Africans are finding it harder to build a nest egg. According to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, South Africans have one of the lowest household savings ratios in the world, at just 0.6%. But experts in financial education and planners have warned consumers to change their attitude to money, or find themselves in crisis-mode when faced with a financial challenge.
With July being National Savings Month, Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse. He explained the three questions you should take into consideration, before you start saving.
The first and obvious question is how much should you save? It shouldn't be expressed as an amount, but rather a percentage. This is relative to your earnings, because the more you earn, the more potential you have to save.Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner
There is a realism in between because right now, in this context, it becomes more of a challenge to save. So in that question, is what is my cost of living?Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner
Key to this is developing a saving mindset and changing spending behavior. Saving is centred around one principle, save first and then spend.
Let's not save what's left over at the end of the month. Look at what you earn and be determined to put a percentage away at the start of the month. Whatever's left over is what you honestly can afford to live on. In that way, you start to live within your means and not above. If the components of your expenses is more and more debt, then you know you are living above your means.Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner
How long should you save for? Roelofse believes saving should never stop and should be a part of one's working career. A saving plan should have three components, a short term fund which can be done over 2-3 years for emergencies or holidays; medium term savings over 5 - 10 years which can be used for education and long term savings, like retirement funds or paying off your bond quicker.
Even in retirement, you need to save your money. Savings doesn't go away.Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner
The hard lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic taught consumers a hard lesson about saving for a rainy day.
We need an emergency fund at all times for those unforeseen expenses. If I lost my job, do I have six months of living expenses stored up in cash so that I have peace of mind. So before you save into other investments, ensure you have an emergency fund as its the start of any sound financial plan. Six months of savings is the rule of thumb.Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner
Scroll up for the audio.
More from Local
More energy investment needed in Africa: AEC
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to African Energy Chamber executive chairman, NJ Ayuk, on the chamber's Q2 2022 report on the State of African Energy. It provides detailed insights into current and emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the energy sector.Read More
'There is no pay cheque worth your mental health', Nando's CEO on failure
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nando's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Cathie, on Upside of failure.Read More
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement
Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.Read More
Chefs all 'souped up' for Mandela Day
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Chefs with Compassion national project manager, Coo Pillay, about the annual #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge.Read More
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC
But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.Read More
Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.Read More
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.Read More
Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa
A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.Read More
Khaya Magadla funeral: Community, family in EC bid the 6-year-old goodbye
The child's family and relatives were joined by community members at the Magadla homestead in Bityi where they said their final goodbyes during a funeral service.Read More