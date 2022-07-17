Ready to start saving for a rainy day? Here's 3 questions to ask





With the ever-increasing cost of living, South Africans are finding it harder to build a nest egg. According to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, South Africans have one of the lowest household savings ratios in the world, at just 0.6%. But experts in financial education and planners have warned consumers to change their attitude to money, or find themselves in crisis-mode when faced with a financial challenge.

With July being National Savings Month, Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse. He explained the three questions you should take into consideration, before you start saving.

The first and obvious question is how much should you save? It shouldn't be expressed as an amount, but rather a percentage. This is relative to your earnings, because the more you earn, the more potential you have to save. Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

There is a realism in between because right now, in this context, it becomes more of a challenge to save. So in that question, is what is my cost of living? Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

Key to this is developing a saving mindset and changing spending behavior. Saving is centred around one principle, save first and then spend.

Let's not save what's left over at the end of the month. Look at what you earn and be determined to put a percentage away at the start of the month. Whatever's left over is what you honestly can afford to live on. In that way, you start to live within your means and not above. If the components of your expenses is more and more debt, then you know you are living above your means. Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

How long should you save for? Roelofse believes saving should never stop and should be a part of one's working career. A saving plan should have three components, a short term fund which can be done over 2-3 years for emergencies or holidays; medium term savings over 5 - 10 years which can be used for education and long term savings, like retirement funds or paying off your bond quicker.

Even in retirement, you need to save your money. Savings doesn't go away. Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

The hard lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic taught consumers a hard lesson about saving for a rainy day.

We need an emergency fund at all times for those unforeseen expenses. If I lost my job, do I have six months of living expenses stored up in cash so that I have peace of mind. So before you save into other investments, ensure you have an emergency fund as its the start of any sound financial plan. Six months of savings is the rule of thumb. Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

