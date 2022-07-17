Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
More energy investment needed in Africa: AEC Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to African Energy Chamber executive chairman, NJ Ayuk, on the chamber's Q2 2022 report on the State of A... 17 July 2022 7:19 PM
Ready to start saving for a rainy day? Here's 3 questions to ask Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about the questions you should be asking yoursel... 17 July 2022 7:01 PM
'There is no pay cheque worth your mental health', Nando's CEO on failure Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nando's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Cathie, on Upside of failure. 17 July 2022 6:34 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP dow... 15 July 2022 2:58 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
View all Business
Lecturing not always best mode of disciplining a child - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to consultant on non-violent discipline - Karen Quail who suggested better ways to handle a situation whe... 17 July 2022 6:56 PM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Pan-African digital content creator, Kanya Kali, about her experience in Côte d'Ivoire 15 July 2022 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2022 10:44 AM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Ready to start saving for a rainy day? Here's 3 questions to ask

17 July 2022 7:01 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Retirement
National Savings Month
Spending
Savings

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about the questions you should be asking yourself before you consider saving. July is National Savings Month.  

With the ever-increasing cost of living, South Africans are finding it harder to build a nest egg. According to the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, South Africans have one of the lowest household savings ratios in the world, at just 0.6%. But experts in financial education and planners have warned consumers to change their attitude to money, or find themselves in crisis-mode when faced with a financial challenge.

With July being National Savings Month, Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse. He explained the three questions you should take into consideration, before you start saving.

The first and obvious question is how much should you save? It shouldn't be expressed as an amount, but rather a percentage. This is relative to your earnings, because the more you earn, the more potential you have to save.

Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

There is a realism in between because right now, in this context, it becomes more of a challenge to save. So in that question, is what is my cost of living?

Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

Key to this is developing a saving mindset and changing spending behavior. Saving is centred around one principle, save first and then spend.

Let's not save what's left over at the end of the month. Look at what you earn and be determined to put a percentage away at the start of the month. Whatever's left over is what you honestly can afford to live on. In that way, you start to live within your means and not above. If the components of your expenses is more and more debt, then you know you are living above your means.

Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

How long should you save for? Roelofse believes saving should never stop and should be a part of one's working career. A saving plan should have three components, a short term fund which can be done over 2-3 years for emergencies or holidays; medium term savings over 5 - 10 years which can be used for education and long term savings, like retirement funds or paying off your bond quicker.

Even in retirement, you need to save your money. Savings doesn't go away.

Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

The hard lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic taught consumers a hard lesson about saving for a rainy day.

We need an emergency fund at all times for those unforeseen expenses. If I lost my job, do I have six months of living expenses stored up in cash so that I have peace of mind. So before you save into other investments, ensure you have an emergency fund as its the start of any sound financial plan. Six months of savings is the rule of thumb.

Paul Roelofse, resident certified financial planner

Scroll up for the audio.




17 July 2022 7:01 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Retirement
National Savings Month
Spending
Savings

More from Local

More energy investment needed in Africa: AEC

17 July 2022 7:19 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to African Energy Chamber executive chairman, NJ Ayuk, on the chamber's Q2 2022 report on the State of African Energy. It provides detailed insights into current and emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the energy sector. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There is no pay cheque worth your mental health', Nando's CEO on failure

17 July 2022 6:34 PM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nando's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Cathie, on Upside of failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement

17 July 2022 2:46 PM

Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chefs all 'souped up' for Mandela Day

17 July 2022 12:31 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Chefs with Compassion national project manager, Coo Pillay, about the annual #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC

17 July 2022 6:52 AM

But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO

16 July 2022 5:02 PM

Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP

16 July 2022 5:01 PM

His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa

16 July 2022 2:38 PM

A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khaya Magadla funeral: Community, family in EC bid the 6-year-old goodbye

16 July 2022 12:17 PM

The child's family and relatives were joined by community members at the Magadla homestead in Bityi where they said their final goodbyes during a funeral service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022

16 July 2022 9:10 AM

The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Is SA supposed to be on red alert?': Citizens want answers after Alex shootings

Local

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital

Local

Chefs all 'souped up' for Mandela Day

Local

"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement

Local

EWN Highlights

Cameron Smith of Australia sees off McIlroy to win British Open

17 July 2022 9:10 PM

Cele cautions Alex community against blaming crime on foreign nationals

17 July 2022 8:54 PM

The Jessie we knew always put the needs of others first: Jessie Duarte's brother

17 July 2022 8:00 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA