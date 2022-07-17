More energy investment needed in Africa: AEC
As South Africa faces a monumental energy crisis, experts believe there should be more investment in oil and gas production on the African continent. Energy security was one of the key focuses of the African Energy Chamber's (AEC) Q2 2022 report on the State of African Energy. The report gives detailed insight into current and emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities, in the energy sector.
Speaking to Refiloe Mpakanyane, the chamber's executive chairman NJ Ayuk said several factors have impacted the state of energy security. Amongst other things, global supply chains have been severely disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine war.
Crude oil and gas production in Africa has declined. Nigeria, once Africa's largest oil producer, has seen a natural decline in its oil fields.NJ Ayuk, African Energy Chamber executive chairman
What do you see in the second quarter is the price of Brent crude going very high. So the price at the pump is going to be more expensive for every day consumers. And then the numbers of those who have invested into energy power because of the Ukraine crisis has gone up, because they're unable to afford it.NJ Ayuk, African Energy Chamber executive chairman
One positive has been the investment uptick in Africa. Amid sanctions against Russia, several European nations are trying to find an alternative to Russian fossil fuels.
In the Congo, ENI in Italy is investing heavily in gas and gas investments have gone up in Senegal and Mauritania as well.NJ Ayuk, African Energy Chamber executive chairman
The report also reflects the turmoil in South Africa's energy sector. The country has experienced its worst round of load shedding in years, with power cuts escalating to stage 6 in June and July.
But there is hope for developing countries in Africa. Discussions are continuing in Mozambique for onshore gas projects and recently, there's been two major oil discoveries off the coast of Namibia.
The continent has seen 47 billion dollars being invested in various projects. There's the the trans-Saharan oil and gas pipeline from Nigeria going up to Algeria and Morocco to get gas into Europe. There's also 15 billion dollars in GTA in Senegal and Mauritania, which has come in very quick. Where the money's going to is in small scale LNG businesses in Africa, it's really been pushed up.NJ Ayuk, African Energy Chamber executive chairman
But the chamber is not satisfied with the pace of investment in Africa, given the high levels of poverty and inequality.
600 million people lack electricity and 900 million don't have access to clean cooking, And we're being faced with an energy challenge, where even those who have, are facing rations. We are pushing to see more investments so we can beat energy poverty on this continent.NJ Ayuk, African Energy Chamber executive chairman
Source : Facebook
