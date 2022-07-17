Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Inside EWN
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the hist... 17 July 2022 2:46 PM
Chefs all 'souped up' for Mandela Day Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Chefs with Compassion national project manager, Coo Pillay, about the annual #67000litres for Mandel... 17 July 2022 12:31 PM
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a cons... 17 July 2022 6:52 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidab... 16 July 2022 5:01 PM
View all Politics
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance. 15 July 2022 6:46 AM
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa. 14 July 2022 9:42 PM
View all Business
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Pan-African digital content creator, Kanya Kali, about her experience in Côte d'Ivoire 15 July 2022 6:58 PM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling "The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!" 13 July 2022 3:52 PM
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps. 12 July 2022 5:01 PM
View all Sport
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2022 10:44 AM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack "New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?" 14 July 2022 10:06 AM
View all World
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment. 4 July 2022 3:45 PM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement

17 July 2022 2:46 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Rooibos
benefit sharing agreement
San Council
Rooibos Council
Leana Snyders
Mathane Swart

Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.
© Marek Uliasz/123rf.com

South African communities should use the historic rooibos agreement as a lesson on the importance of preserving and acknowledging traditional knowledge. That's the view of the San Council, following a world-first industrywide agreement with the Khoi and the San. The indigenous groups received R12.2 million from the Rooibos Council. It's part of an agreement that ensures the groups benefit from the commercialisation of Rooibos.

The agreement was signed in 2019, following a decade of negotiations. The discussions began in 2010 when the San Council wrote to the then Department of Environmental Affairs to ask for negotiations with the rooibos industry. They sought recognition as shared traditional knowledge rights holders.

For more on this historic payout, Amy MacIver chatted to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart.

For the San and Khoi communities, it was about acknowledgment and recognition. The industry did not want to recognize that the Khoi and the San people are the rightful owners of knowledge on rooibos. The department of environmental affairs did a study and it emerged the Khoi and San are the rightful holders, but the industry did not accept it.

Leana Snyders, San Council director

The industry did their own study, which was the breakthrough. We've been saying this all along, we the San and Khoi people, have the traditional knowledge on this fabulous plant.

Leana Snyders, San Council director

In terms of the Nagoya Protocol and the National Environmental Management and Biodiversity Act, one business will share benefits with the traditional knowledge holders. The Nagoya Protocol is an international agreement which aims at sharing the benefits arising from the utilisation of genetic resources in a fair and equitable way.

But this case was extraordinary, as a model was created for the benefits to be shared on all the volumes of rooibos in the industry.

All of us are very proud of this world first. It also serves as an example for other industries to share benefits.

Mathane Swart, Rooibos Council spokesperson

South Africa has such a rich biodiversity economy. So this is great for other sectors in the biodiversity economy to also look at the agreement and work with traditional knowledge holders on benefit sharing.

Mathane Swart, Rooibos Council spokesperson

The profit payout was based on the monetary value of the rooibos supply chain.

All rooibos must be processed from the raw material. The processor buys it from the farmer and the amount was calculated at 1.5% of that buying price.

Mathane Swart, Rooibos Council spokesperson

The R12.2-million will be paid into two trust accounts of the San and Khoi communities. It is hoped the money would be invested in uplifting the communities in areas such as education, culture and the further protection of traditional knowledge.

It will be used for children in schools who have difficulty in accessing uniforms, transport and learning materials. We want to make sure the communities are better off than they are now.

Leana Snyders, San Council director

Rooibos sales internationally are dependent on the volumes available. Rooibos is considered a medium term shrub as the plant dies every 4-5 years, and is re-planted.

Sometimes a farmer will plant a lot or less rooibos. So we see a fluctuation in volume and the related price. 50% of rooibos is exported and the rest consumed locally. Sales remain relatively stable based on the volumes available.

Mathane Swart, Rooibos Council spokesperson

Both parties have hailed the outcome, despite the difficulty and fraught negotiations.

No one ever gave up. So when we went through a difficult time, everyone stuck it out as there was realization of the importance of what we were busy with. We are just happy that finally the benefits are being shared.

Mathane Swart, Rooibos Council spokesperson

We are going to take it one rooibos teacup at a time. The community is delighted at this achievement. I don't think people understand the joy that our community is feeling. People must remember, we share everything we have. So I would encourage communities outside to use this victory in the fight to be acknowledged.

Leana Snyders, San Council director

This is a stepping stone in the right direction. I believe there is a workable solution for every challenge we have. This agreement is proof of the fact that communities and industries can work together for the betterment of our communities. It was a tough road, but we made it!

Leana Snyders, San Council director

Scroll up for the full conversation.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : "We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement




17 July 2022 2:46 PM
by Tasneem Adams
Tags:
Rooibos
benefit sharing agreement
San Council
Rooibos Council
Leana Snyders
Mathane Swart

More from Local

Chefs all 'souped up' for Mandela Day

17 July 2022 12:31 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Chefs with Compassion national project manager, Coo Pillay, about the annual #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC

17 July 2022 6:52 AM

But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO

16 July 2022 5:02 PM

Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP

16 July 2022 5:01 PM

His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Work underway to return Tutuka power station to top form – Ramaphosa

16 July 2022 2:38 PM

A briefing by Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter and COO Jan Oberholzer happened behind closed doors but it’s understood top of the agenda was a presentation on Tutuka’s operational woes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Khaya Magadla funeral: Community, family in EC bid the 6-year-old goodbye

16 July 2022 12:17 PM

The child's family and relatives were joined by community members at the Magadla homestead in Bityi where they said their final goodbyes during a funeral service.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022

16 July 2022 9:10 AM

The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis

15 July 2022 5:52 PM

John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital

15 July 2022 4:04 PM

Premier David Makhura was also in Alexandra township in Johannesburg following an armed robbery that claimed the life of Alex FM music manager Joshua Mbatha among others.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Some roads in JHB CBD closed due to anti-Ramaphosa protests

15 July 2022 2:24 PM

Mandy Wiener speaks to Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla about the anti-Ramaphosa protests happening in the Johannesburg CBD.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Is SA supposed to be on red alert?': Citizens want answers after Alex shootings

Local

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

Business

Alex shootings: 7 suspects arrested, 6th person dies in hospital

Local

Chefs all 'souped up' for Mandela Day

Local

"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement

Local

EWN Highlights

'Her politics was not divisive, but empowering, unifying' - Ramaphosa on Duarte

17 July 2022 4:19 PM

Putin health rumours are 'wishful thinking' says UK military chief

17 July 2022 3:36 PM

Deploy specialist intelligence operators: Alex leader to Cele during imbizo

17 July 2022 3:15 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA