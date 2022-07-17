Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward

Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top headlines this past week

17 July 2022 4:20 PM
by Zaid Kriel

We know that your Sunday to-do list consists of catching up on the past week's headlines. Here is your weekly dose of news that made headlines this past week...
© hafizjohari/123rf.com

This week Consumer Journalist, Wendy Knowler discusses the elderly folk falling prey to “vishing”, a bank fraud via social engineering, bad service by internet service provider and accessing your credit report free. Our consumer Knowler comes to the rescue once again, here’s her feature with Relebogile Mabotja. Enjoy.

With these power cuts, I guess it is just suiting to know how pre-paid electricity pricing work? Here’s a discussion Relebogile had with Michael Franze - Managing Director of Citiq Prepaid to unpack for you. Take a listen.

Rumour has it 2023 may see F! back in Mzansi, Sasha Martinengo | Public Relations Officer / Presenter at Viglietti Motors / Supersport joined Mandy Weiner for a discussion around this matter. Here’s their interview.

Clement is joined by the New Policy Head for SA's Cannabis Industry Garth Strachan to talk about the development and growth of the SA cannabis industry to contribute to economic development and job creation.

You'd be hard-pressed to find someone that isn't happy to have a good internet connection, but there are other things about getting good internet that can make a person the moer-in. For instance, Whackhead's latest victim, a poor man who is just siek en sat of having his beautiful paving dug up because and ISP wants to lay fibre.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sunday Edition: A podcast wrap of our top headlines this past week




17 July 2022 4:20 PM
by Zaid Kriel

