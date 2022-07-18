DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money
JOHANNESBURG - A new Scorpio investigation reveals how a foreign holding company’s shareholders pocketed more than half-a-billion-rand in public monies that the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) lost on a tanked investment in one of its subsidiaries.
Earlier this year, investigative outfit Scorpio exposed how the UIF had lost a staggering R1.77-billion as a result of two investments in consumer goods group, Bounty Brands. 21,916 is how many unemployed workers the UIF could support at the maximum rate for the maximum period with R1.77 billion.
In late 2018, just months after the second investment, the group found itself buckling under the weight of a massive debt load. This prompted a drastic restructure, which saved it from financial collapse but left the UIF’s shares worth next to nothing.
Now, Daily Maverick's investigative unit, Scorpio, has tracked about R530 million of the UIF’s money back to Bounty Brand Holdings in the United Kingdom and unearthed how it was divvied up among shareholders in the weeks after it was received.
- READ THE FULL STORY: Bounty Brands’ ‘dodgy’ dividend: R530m from doomed UIF investment flowed to shareholders’ offshore accounts
As previously reported, the first investment was made by the Public Investment Corporation (which manages the UIF’s investment portfolio) into politically connected businessperson Lawrence Mulaudzi's Kefolile Consumer Brands Holdings, which had a stake in Bounty Brands.
The second investment, meanwhile, valued at a total of R1.37 billion, was made into empowerment consortium Bright Glacier, which used the funds to buy a 36% stake in Bounty Brands’ direct holding company: an entity known as K659.
Mulaudzi had a role to play in this deal too, having earned a R47.5m advisory fee from it - after which, Scorpio has reported, he paid nearly R6 million towards a townhouse bought by former health minister Zweli Mkhize’s family trust.
Scorpio’s latest report reveals that on 14 May 2018, the same day K659 received the funds from the second investment, it paid out R430 million of them to another entity called Brainspan Ventures as part of a deal to buy back shares Brainspan bought three years earlier for just R2,250.
It also reveals that on the same day, K659 paid out R200 million to yet another entity, Bounty Brands SA, as a “loan settlement repayment”.
The report tracks how both these sums were channelled through a byzantine network of offshore entities linked to Bounty Brands and Cape Town businessperson Gary Shayne’s Coast2Coast Capital. Coast2Coast is Bounty Brands’ founder and equity partner. There was a string of intra-group transactions involving the two entities. R530 million was allegedly paid to the holding company within a week as dividends to the company’s shareholders.
Further, it reveals how the biggest slice of the pie - about R375 million - apparently went to a Malta-registered Coast2Coast entity called Shepstone Capital - an entity that also defaulted on its debt later that year, triggering a series of cross-defaults that sent Bounty Brands into the crisis that torpedoed the UIF’s investment.
South Africa’s official unemployment rate is 34.5%. Against this backdrop, the UIF serves a crucial function in providing a vital lifeline for hundreds of thousands of workers across the country who find themselves out of jobs every year.
It was also the financial backbone of government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the devastating impact on the labour market.
It lost a massive chunk of public monies on these investments.
R1.77 billion represents 15% of the total R11,351,995 the UIF paid out in benefits in the 2018/19 financial year.
The UIF could support 21,916 unemployed workers at the maximum benefit of around R6,730 a month for the maximum period of 12 months with this much money. Or it could support 37,853 women on maternity leave.
The R530 million that was, according to Scorpio, paid out to Bounty Brands’ holding company’s shareholders as dividends alone, could support 6,562 unemployed workers or cover 11,334 women on maternity leave.
This article first appeared on EWN : DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money
Source : Unemployment Insurance Fund/Facebook
More from Business
Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market
Africa Melane spoke to property practitioner at Just Property Maritza Van Rooyen about how the increased cost of living is putting South Africa’s rental property market under pressure.Read More
DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down
Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref refinery over the weekend and what this means for the country.Read More
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis
John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.Read More
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August
According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP down by around R1.07/l" and the wholesale price of diesel "decreasing by around 91c/l".Read More
Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable
CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.Read More
If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission
Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa.Read More
'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.Read More
Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt
As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates.Read More
'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'
Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down
Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref refinery over the weekend and what this means for the country.Read More
More energy investment needed in Africa: AEC
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to African Energy Chamber executive chairman, NJ Ayuk, on the chamber's Q2 2022 report on the State of African Energy. It provides detailed insights into current and emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the energy sector.Read More
Ready to start saving for a rainy day? Here's 3 questions to ask
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about the questions you should be asking yourself before you consider saving. July is National Savings Month.Read More
'There is no pay cheque worth your mental health', Nando's CEO on failure
Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nando's Chief Executive Officer, Michael Cathie, on Upside of failure.Read More
"We made it!' says San Council on historic rooibos agreement
Amy MacIver chats to the director of the San Council, Leana Snyders, and Rooibos Council spokesperson Mathane Swart about the historic Rooibos benefit-sharing agreement.Read More
Chefs all 'souped up' for Mandela Day
Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Chefs with Compassion national project manager, Coo Pillay, about the annual #67000litres for Mandela Day Challenge.Read More
Remembering Jessie Duarte: straight shooter, patient, with a deep love for ANC
But inside the party’s circles, her temper is much more accepted and for the most part it's her patience with her comrades, a constant and willing listener as well as a motherly approach that many have spoken of, over the years.Read More
Load shedding likely to be suspended this coming week - Eskom CEO
Following a closed meeting with the president, de Ruyter told the media several units are expected to return to the grid soon.Read More
Blade Nzimande is the new national chairperson of the SACP
His return to the helm was not without its fair share of drama as some members who were opposed to it scrambled to find a formidable opponent to challenge him – with several names suggested although some failed to make the nomination threshold.Read More