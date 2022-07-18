Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market





In the first quarter of 2022, the demand for residential rental properties saw some recovery, but the industry is still being hit by the increased cost of living.

Africa Melane spoke to property practitioner at Just Property, Maritza van Rooyen, about how the increased cost of living is putting South Africa’s rental property market under pressure.

The increased cost of living, partnered with many people not seeing a salary increase for years, has made it extremely challenging for consumers looking for property.

Consumers are choosing to rent rather than buy property, which does help the rental market, but people are renting lower-income properties that they would have purchased, and it is increasingly difficult to find renters for higher-income properties.

After finding properties to rent, the consumers are still faced with difficulties in paying rent, with rising costs and salaries not rising to meet the expenses.

This strain on consumers will lead to changes in the rental market as South Africans are forced to make significant lifestyle changes to cope with the costs.

