Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward
Tributes are pouring in for African National Congress (ANC) deputy secretary-general, Jesse Duarte, who died at the age of 68.
Duarte died in the early hours of Sunday morning, following an eight-month-long battle with cancer.
Speaking at her burial service, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa said that Duarte embodied a politics that was never divisive.
Her brother, Zane Dangor, said that the ANC stalwart died fighting.
Speaking to Ray White on 702 Breakfast, ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said that Duarte passed on at the time she was needed.
We really needed her to fight like how she bravely fought the evil system of apartheid and defeated it.Herman Mashaba, President - ActionSA
Head of leadership development at the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Verne Harris says Duarte played a huge role as Nelson Mandela's personal assistant.
For Jesse herself, the last decade or so has really been difficult, caught up in the toxicity of a deeply divided ruling party and trying to pursue a principled course in an increasingly sluggish space.Verne Harris, Head of leadership development - Nelson Mandela Foundation
Congress of the People (Cope) national spokesperson, Dennis Bloem, says the death of Duarte is a great loss to the nation.
She was a tower, she was a tower during our struggle, she was a tower now in this democracy. She was not a coward. She was a person who wanted to see South Africa belongs to all who live in it. She never shied away from telling the truth.Dennis Bloem, National spokesperson - Cope
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
