DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down
Over the past weekend, the largest fuel producer in South Africa, Sasol, declared force majeure as it shut down its Natref refinery following delays in crude oil shipments.
Africa Melane spoke to deputy director general: Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, Tseliso Maqubela, to talk about the last South African Natref refinery shutting down over the weekend and what this means.
Despite this shutdown, the company has said they do not anticipate fuel supply shortages at this stage, although there may be some strain on the availability of jet fuel.
I don’t expect that diesel and petrol would be affected greatly. However, we are concerned about the impact this is going to have on the availability of jet fuel.Tseliso Maqubela, deputy director general: Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy
According to Sasol, Natref should be running again at full capacity by the end of July following the arrival of crude oil shipments.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down
