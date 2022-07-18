The search for returns: Innovation will be key

Streaming issues? Report here
Mandy Wiener show thumbnail 2022 Mandy Wiener show thumbnail 2022
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:27
The trail of the four men accused of shooting and killing former ANCYL Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa starts.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 12:37
Bheki Cele visits Khayelitsha this after nine people were shot dead.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ronald Masinda - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
Community Safety in the western cape say they are working closely with the police to root out crime in hot spots areas in the province.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Reagen Allen, MMC of Safety and Security in Cape Town
Today at 12:45
Is SA suffering a gun pandemic? Gun Free South Africa say we may be and this is preventable.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adele Kirsten - Director at Gun Free South Africa
Today at 12:52
Taxi Associations up in arms over fuel prices, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula set to meet with taxi management to quell down fears of a shutdown.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Buhle Mbhele- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:56
Mandela day: The Climate Justice Coalition hands over a petition demanding the energy crisis be dealt with.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alex Lenferna - Secretary at Climate Justice Coalition
Today at 15:16
EWN: Week 2 of parliament hearing into Public Protector's fitness to hold office
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Tributes continue to pour in for ANC Deputy Secretary Jessie Duarte
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
Excess wine due to liquor sales bans during lockdowns can now go on the market
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
Large portion of KZN flood relief funds outstanding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sbu Zikode - President at Abahlali Basemjondolo
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril by Matthew Blackman & Nick Dall
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dall - Journalist & author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril at ....
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How the National Rail Policy will work once implemented Clement Manyathela spoke to the acting director general at the Department of Transport, Ngwako Makaepea about the national rail po... 18 July 2022 12:18 PM
One year on: more than 100 000 potholes repaired and counting The pothole patrol has repaired more than 100 000 potholes since its launch in May 2021 18 July 2022 12:04 PM
Prasa back on track with getting railway stations operational - Malefane Clement Manyathela spoke to acting chief executive officer for Prasa Railway, Nelson Malefane, about the state of the network and... 18 July 2022 11:35 AM
View all Local
Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president; Dennis Bloem, Cope national spokesperson, and Verne Harris, head of Leadership Development: Ne... 18 July 2022 8:07 AM
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
View all Politics
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions. 15 July 2022 5:52 PM
AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP dow... 15 July 2022 2:58 PM
View all Business
Lecturing not always best mode of disciplining a child - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to consultant on non-violent discipline - Karen Quail who suggested better ways to handle a situation whe... 17 July 2022 6:56 PM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Pan-African digital content creator, Kanya Kali, about her experience in Côte d'Ivoire 15 July 2022 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2022 10:44 AM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Africa

The search for returns: Innovation will be key

* 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Absa
pension fund
absa cib

Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds.

Author: Anthony Kirui, Head of Global Markets, Absa Regional Operations and Michael Mgwaba, Head: ETP Business, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking.

Continued innovation in the African Pension Fund ecosystem will be critical to ensure that investors are able to navigate the current challenging investment landscape.

Investors have faced a myriad of investment challenges over the last 3 years with the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, inflation taking hold in both developed and emerging markets, rising global interest rates and more recently the aggressive sell-off in popular growth markets like US technology stocks.

With stagflation – inflation, benign economic activity and rising unemployment – also becoming a talking point for many markets, it is critical that pension fund managers have an array of tools at their disposal to respond to changing market conditions.

As a pension fund manager, you are asking yourself one key question: “How do I go about making sure we are not losing pensioners’ money?”

In answer to this question, pension fund managers need to focus on identifying a handful of key risks and opportunities.

The first and most obvious one is the relatively small investment universe that African pension fund administrators are exposed to. Much has been made of the major de-listings trend on the JSE and the restrictions that are imposed through Regulation 28 around offshore investment assets. Considering that the JSE and its associated debt markets are comfortably Africa’s most developed, one appreciates that the challenge is accentuated in other markets. A quick look at the African Financial Markets Index (AFMI) shows that turnover figures across the continent are low as investors are effectively adopting a “buy-and-hold” strategy as they do not have sufficient tools to be more tactical with their asset allocation in the face of changing market conditions.

While there are clearly challenges, it is not all negative and one of the benefits of being a key financial services player in the continent is that we have been able to witness some positive developments across the continent. Botswana for example has made changes in its asset manager portfolio allocations to allow for investment in domestic assets and Tanzania has recently passed new foreign exchange regulations which allow for investment in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) without having to seek approval from the bank of Tanzania (BOT).

The African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) is another exciting project driven by the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB) to facilitate cross-border trading of securities in Africa. This is expected to drive securities trade across a diverse range of countries including Morocco, Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Mauritius and South Africa.

These developments immediately drive increased liquidity.

In response to the asset allocation challenge, we have been particularly excited about some of the innovations taking place in the alternative investment market and the opportunities it presents. The commodity market – specifically gold – has been a popular choice for pension fund managers looking to hedge against both inflation and market volatility. Absa has one of the largest suites of Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) in the precious metals space and these are powerful tools for those looking for more tactical asset allocation.

Inflation-linked government bonds are another tool which is attracting a lot of attention from our clients. In a world where inflation is rising sharply at the same time as both equities and bonds are being sold off, these tools offer a combination of income and inflation hedging with a high degree of security due to their sovereign backing.

The next opportunity which cannot be ignored is that presented by alternative investments which align with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) metrics or with the UN Sustainable Development Goals – particularly for multinationals looking to participate in the lucrative South African commodity sector. While there are opportunities for shorter-term, more tactical tools for African pension fund managers, we should not lose sight of the fact that pension funds by their nature are long-term investments and managers need to be able to also think strategically about how they will deploy funds for long-term returns and this is where ESG-aligned tools become particularly important.

Absa has invested significant resources to create a suite of products which include affordable housing, renewable energy and green bonds which all offer unique investment tools for the longer-term manager looking at strategic asset allocation. We are already starting to see the benefits of investing in human capital who truly understand the nuances of the African market.

The African pension fund market faces a number of headwinds as they mature but in all challenges, there are also significant opportunities for innovators. Developments in the pension fund space will deliver the opportunity for better returns for savers and help build the domestic capital base.

We are excited to be driving this innovation and we believe that we can deliver tools that will be of broad-based benefit to the African pension fund market in the coming years. Whatever challenges and opportunities the market presents, we believe that we can are ready for the ride.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The search for returns: Innovation will be key




* 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Absa
pension fund
absa cib

More from Business

Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market

18 July 2022 7:59 AM

Africa Melane spoke to property practitioner at Just Property Maritza Van Rooyen about how the increased cost of living is putting South Africa’s rental property market under pressure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down

18 July 2022 7:49 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref refinery over the weekend and what this means for the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money

18 July 2022 6:16 AM

About R530 million of the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s money has been tracked back to Bounty Brand Holdings in the United Kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Busa proposes absorption of private sector into stabilising SA’s energy crisis

15 July 2022 5:52 PM

John Perlman spoke to Business Unity SA’s CEO about the non-profit’s proposed interventions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AA predicts drop in fuel prices for August

15 July 2022 2:58 PM

According to AA, current unaudited mid-month data from the Central Energy Fund shows “95ULP petrol down by around 90c/l, 93ULP down by around R1.07/l" and the wholesale price of diesel "decreasing by around 91c/l".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Koeberg Alert Alliance says declaration of 'energy emergency' is not advisable

15 July 2022 6:46 AM

CapeTalk presenter Mike Wills speaks to Peter Becker, spokesperson at the Koeberg Alert Alliance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

If Amazon were to come to SA 'unlikely' it would dislodge Takealot - Commission

14 July 2022 9:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Simon Brown, founder of Just One Lap, about Amazon's reported plan to move into South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Cost of basic foods up nearly 13%, children in poor families wasting away'

14 July 2022 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Andy Du Plessis, MD of FoodForward SA, about the vicious cycle of food inflation and poverty in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Check if your bank lowers credit life insurance premium as you pay off your debt

14 July 2022 7:29 PM

As the balance on your bond decreases, shouldn't your credit life insurance premium as well? Wendy Knowler investigates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'What it costs to fill up my tank is what pensioner gets as social grant'

14 July 2022 7:15 PM

Personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French with her perspective on why inflation is hurting us more in SA - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans

14 July 2022 4:51 PM

Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy

14 July 2022 12:00 PM

Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard therapy session doesn’t fill many people with pleasant emotions. But making a voluntary effort to do these things regardless of how painful, time-consuming and unlikable they are, is all part of seeking enjoyment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?

13 July 2022 7:43 PM

Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP

11 July 2022 11:25 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'

7 July 2022 2:44 PM

Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Filatova.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'

7 July 2022 1:44 PM

The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer

6 July 2022 9:19 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'

6 July 2022 4:48 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert

6 July 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success

5 July 2022 9:24 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79

8 July 2022 3:43 PM

Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa

5 July 2022 6:30 AM

Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Social experiment highlights the importance of a good retirement plan

4 July 2022 3:45 PM

Old Mutual expert details what is needed to retire comfortably and explains the result of their recent social experiment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel

30 June 2022 8:03 PM

Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zimbabwe's Fortune Charumbira elected Pan-African Parliament president

29 June 2022 7:56 PM

Charumbira’s bid for the presidency at the Pan-African Parliament appeared to have been seamless after getting the backing of the southern and northern regions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Energy sector moves up a gear

29 June 2022 4:19 PM

Bhavtik Vallabhjee, Head of Power and Renewables at Absa, unpacks the improvements and potential of South Africa's energy sector.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

30% of Africa's vaccine requirements must be procured from local producers - AU

15 June 2022 7:58 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Aspen Pharmacare's Stavros Nicolaou who's been attending an African Union meeting in Addis Ababa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This Youth Month, turn SA’s unemployment nightmare into a bold dream

14 June 2022 12:34 PM

South African businesses can fight against national youth unemployment by providing working opportunities through YES.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pitso Mosimane, Al Ahly agree to part ways

13 June 2022 4:56 PM

It came after Mosimane met with Al Ahly's top management to discuss his future with the club.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How much life insurance do you really need?

7 June 2022 9:44 AM

A simple question with many complex answers. An Old Mutual expert unpacks the thinking needed when approaching life insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money

Business Local

DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down

Business Local

Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Britain, France brace for temperature records as Europe fires rage

18 July 2022 11:48 AM

Energy Dept worried about jet fuel availability after Natref refinery shuts down

18 July 2022 10:46 AM

Corruption trial of Zandile Gumede, 21 co-accused expected to get under way

18 July 2022 10:23 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA