Lalela Mswane: I'm in awe to be first black woman to win Miss Supranational

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Another briefing from Transport minister on PRASA on fight against corruption
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:16
The City of Ekurhuleni and the protesting Tembisa community have agreed to a public meeting next week Friday, 29 July.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Zweli Dlamini - at Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
President to face subpoena after missing deadline to give answers on theft
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Ulrich Roux - Founder and Managing Director at Ulrich Roux & Associates
Today at 16:20
Global agriculture faces numerous challenges due to weather season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo -Chief economist, Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa
Today at 16:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:50
{Financial Wellness}
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 17:10
ANC KZN set hold elective conference from Friday
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Ebrahim Harvey
Today at 17:20
Consumer inflation surges to a 13-year high
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:09
SA's Consumer Price Inflation trying to reach James Webb Space Telescope's highs
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Razia Khan - Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research at Standard Chartered Bank
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Who moved by Google Cloud ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Steven Ambrose - MD at Atvance Intellect
Today at 18:48
ZOOM: Only creative destruction can end South Africa’s governance crisis
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Terence McNamee
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Business Unusual - Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Latest Local
Black industrialists must participate in mainstream sectors of economy: IDC Clement Manyathela speaks to the head of corporate affairs at the Industrial Development Corporation, Tshepo Ramodibe. 20 July 2022 12:53 PM
Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet. 20 July 2022 10:30 AM
Ramaphosa committed to answer on Phala Phala, he must do so - Casac Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution's Lawson Naidoo about the subpoena on Pr... 20 July 2022 10:08 AM
View all Local
Ramaphosa committed to answer on Phala Phala, he must do so - Casac Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution's Lawson Naidoo about the subpoena on Pr... 20 July 2022 10:08 AM
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 19 July 2022 8:18 PM
Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president; Dennis Bloem, Cope national spokesperson, and Verne Harris, head of Leadership Development: Ne... 18 July 2022 8:07 AM
View all Politics
Black industrialists must participate in mainstream sectors of economy: IDC Clement Manyathela speaks to the head of corporate affairs at the Industrial Development Corporation, Tshepo Ramodibe. 20 July 2022 12:53 PM
Cryptocurrency regulation is coming in South Africa The time to regulate cryptocurrencies in South Africa has come, says Michail le Roux of Hanekom Attorneys. 20 July 2022 11:56 AM
Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet. 20 July 2022 10:30 AM
View all Business
What do you do with your eggshells? Wife putting them in the fridge goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2022 8:48 AM
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything' Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja. 19 July 2022 9:22 PM
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2022 10:04 AM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
'Putin looks for other alliances amid sanctions from US, Europe' Scholar of International Relations, who focuses on the international political economy, Dr Oscar van Heerden says Russian Presiden... 20 July 2022 8:23 AM
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
View all Africa
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'? Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa. 19 July 2022 8:27 PM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
View all Opinion
Lalela Mswane: I'm in awe to be first black woman to win Miss Supranational

18 July 2022 10:12 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Lalela Mswane
Miss SA Lalela Mswane
Miss Supranational 2022

Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane talks about winning the Miss Supranational pageant.

Newly crowned Miss Supranational 2022 Lalela Mswane says she was in disbelief when she was announced as the winner of the pageant.

The reigning Miss South Africa was crowned in Poland on Friday.

Speaking to Ray White, Mswane says what is good about Miss Supranational is that she is based at home and gets to travel the world.

I was numb, I actually just cried. I was in disbelief.

Lalela Mswane, Miss South Africa 2021

To be the first black woman to win Miss Supranational, I am in awe, I am very grateful.

Lalela Mswane, Miss South Africa 2021

Allow your feet to lead you where your heart desires and cement yourself there. As women, we always play small and it serves no one.

Lalela Mswane, Miss South Africa 2021

Listen to the full interview below:




18 July 2022 10:12 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Lalela Mswane
Miss SA Lalela Mswane
Miss Supranational 2022

More from Lifestyle

What do you do with your eggshells? Wife putting them in the fridge goes viral

20 July 2022 8:48 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'

19 July 2022 9:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.

When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?

19 July 2022 8:27 PM

Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.

Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'

19 July 2022 7:06 PM

It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.

Load shedding: 'People stopped buying monthly groceries, they buy takeaways'

19 July 2022 5:21 PM

How can South Africans eat healthy food when there is no power, asks Lester Kiewit.

'It's unfair to use job seekers' appearance as a criterion for employment'

19 July 2022 2:17 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to human resources specialist Thuli Dubazana about some of the basic recruitment policies and misconceptions thereof.

WATCH: Girl gets emotional as she learns she made it to the softball team

19 July 2022 9:55 AM

Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Grandparents bring knowledge, family values into child's development

18 July 2022 6:11 PM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a family counselor, Dulcy Rubushe, about the role of grandparents into child's development

Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 3:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.

Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away

18 July 2022 3:18 PM

Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government.

Trending

Ramaphosa committed to answer on Phala Phala, he must do so - Casac

Politics Local

City of Joburg to defend property rates increase for schools in court

Local

Sasol refinery shutdown: ACSA says fuel supply not severly affected

Local

EWN Highlights

Six-time PM Wickremesinghe elected Sri Lanka president

20 July 2022 10:11 AM

'Dangerous and disturbed' Jesse Hess murderer gets double life sentence

20 July 2022 9:59 AM

Mystery surrounds 'bodies in blankets' found under bridge in Parow

20 July 2022 9:51 AM

