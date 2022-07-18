UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday
Europe is suffering through its worst heatwave on record while firefighters across the Mediterranean are battling to contain runaway fires.
At least 1,000 people have died in Spain and Portugal, where temperatures reached the mid-40s last week.
In the UK, an emergency cabinet meeting on the weekend discussed its first-ever “Extreme Red” heat warning while in France lawmakers described the heat as “just hell”.
This week, temperatures in much of Western Europe are forecasted to top 40 degrees Celsius.
If forecasts are correct, Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days in Britain’s history.
Pippa Hudson interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).
The highest ever temperature in the UK is 38.7 degrees… Today, we’ll top 40… Children are going to school wearing PE kits rather than uniforms…Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent
We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather. They’re even worried about London bridges buckling in the heat. They’ve covered Hammersmith Bridge in tin foil to stop things from melting. It’s pretty serious! … Wildfires in Croatia, Spain Greece and France… people being evacuated…Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday
