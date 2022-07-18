UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:10
EWN: Sindiso Maqaga murder case back in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:16
EWN: Week 2 of parliament hearing into Public Protector's fitness to hold office
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
Blade Nzimande and the dilemma of the SACP
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mcebisi Ndletyana - Associate Professor - Dept of Politics and International Relations at University of Johannesburg
Today at 15:40
Talker-
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:50
Mass shootings in the spotlight following recent shootings in different parts of the country
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Gérard Labuschagne - Forensic and Investigative Psychology at ...
Today at 16:10
Bounty Brands’ ‘dodgy’ dividend: R530m from doomed UIF investment flowed to shareholders’ offshore accounts
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio
Today at 16:20
[ZOOM] Excess wine due to liquor sales bans during lockdowns can now go on the market
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Christo Conradie, manager wine cellar services at Vinpro
Today at 16:50
Large portion of KZN flood relief funds outstanding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Sbu Zikode - President at Abahlali Basemjondolo
Today at 17:20
The implications for consumers if MTN successfully bought Telkom
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril by Matthew Blackman & Nick Dall
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dall - Journalist & author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril at ....
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng's road infrastructure is problematic, says MEC Mamabolo Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng roads and transport MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, about the state of infrastructure in Gauteng. 18 July 2022 12:53 PM
How the National Rail Policy will work once implemented Clement Manyathela spoke to the acting director general at the Department of Transport, Ngwako Makaepea about the national rail po... 18 July 2022 12:18 PM
One year on: more than 100 000 potholes repaired and counting The pothole patrol has repaired more than 100 000 potholes since its launch in May 2021 18 July 2022 12:04 PM
View all Local
Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president; Dennis Bloem, Cope national spokesperson, and Verne Harris, head of Leadership Development: Ne... 18 July 2022 8:07 AM
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
View all Politics
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market Africa Melane spoke to property practitioner at Just Property Maritza Van Rooyen about how the increased cost of living is putting... 18 July 2022 7:59 AM
DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref ref... 18 July 2022 7:49 AM
View all Business
Lecturing not always best mode of disciplining a child - expert Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to consultant on non-violent discipline - Karen Quail who suggested better ways to handle a situation whe... 17 July 2022 6:56 PM
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022 The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home. 16 July 2022 9:10 AM
Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Pan-African digital content creator, Kanya Kali, about her experience in Côte d'Ivoire 15 July 2022 6:58 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2022 10:44 AM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday

18 July 2022 10:33 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Climate
Pippa Hudson
extreme weather
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Europe is suffering through its worst heatwave on record while firefighters across the Mediterranean are battling to contain runaway fires.

At least 1,000 people have died in Spain and Portugal, where temperatures reached the mid-40s last week.

In the UK, an emergency cabinet meeting on the weekend discussed its first-ever “Extreme Red” heat warning while in France lawmakers described the heat as “just hell”.

This week, temperatures in much of Western Europe are forecasted to top 40 degrees Celsius.

If forecasts are correct, Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days in Britain’s history.

© weyo/123rf.com

Pippa Hudson interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist (scroll up to listen).

The highest ever temperature in the UK is 38.7 degrees… Today, we’ll top 40… Children are going to school wearing PE kits rather than uniforms…

Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent

We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather. They’re even worried about London bridges buckling in the heat. They’ve covered Hammersmith Bridge in tin foil to stop things from melting. It’s pretty serious! … Wildfires in Croatia, Spain Greece and France… people being evacuated…

Adam Gilchrist, UK correspondent

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday




18 July 2022 10:33 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Climate
Pippa Hudson
extreme weather
Climate Emergency
climate crisis
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

More from World

Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala

14 July 2022 2:14 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention

14 July 2022 12:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New York City prepares residents for nuclear attack

14 July 2022 10:06 AM

"New York City residents are used to all kinds of things," says Adam Gilchrist. "But nuclear war?"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'US inflation surge raises spectre of recession, SA in for more rate hikes'

13 July 2022 9:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Citibank Economist Gina Schoeman about how the US number affects emerging markets like South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] What is the wondrous James Webb Space Telescope?

13 July 2022 2:27 PM

How did the universe begin? Is there life on planets in other solar systems? These questions may soon have answers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Keep your eyes skywards later...the biggest supermoon of 2022 happens tonight!

13 July 2022 2:17 PM

July's Super Buck Moon, the biggest supermoon of 2022, will be visible in South Africa this evening just after 8:30pm.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Europe wilts under hottest temperatures ever – with more extreme heat forecasted

13 July 2022 1:57 PM

Sicily recorded 48.8 degrees Celsius on Tuesday while the UK is forecasted to face its highest temperatures ever early next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA generally weak in dealing with financial crimes, corruption: Treasury

13 July 2022 6:20 AM

John Perlman speaks to the acting director-general at National Treasury, Ismail Momoniat for the details.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Uber saw how many in SA desperate for jobs and raised company's cut'

12 July 2022 9:38 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Douglas MacMillan (Washington Post) and Dr Mathetha Mokonyama (CSIR) about the Uber exposé in the media

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago

12 July 2022 4:25 PM

Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money

Business Local

DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down

Business Local

Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Counselling arranged for NW pupils after bus explosion

18 July 2022 12:20 PM

67 patients receive cataract operations at Leratong Hospital for Mandela Day

18 July 2022 12:18 PM

Britain, France brace for temperature records as Europe fires rage

18 July 2022 11:48 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA