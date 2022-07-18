Prasa back on track with getting railway stations operational - Malefane





While the Metrorail train service is one of the most affordable means of public transportation, commuters have faced struggles with the service as so much of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was shut down due to theft, vandalism and poor infrastructure over the past few years.

Clement Manyathela spoke to acting chief executive officer for Prasa Railway, Nelson Malefane, about the state of the network and how long the restoration process is expected to take.

The vandalism and theft at train stations resulted in multiple stations being shut down, but according to Malefane multiple stations will be reopened in the next few months and security and deterrent measures will be put in place to prevent further theft.

Pienaarspoort line is coming in on the 1st of August - I was there last week and saw everything is in place. Naledi is coming on the 15th of September. Laralla line is coming on the first of October, together with the Pretoria to Johannesburg line. Nelson Malefane, chief executive officer for Prasa Railway

Part of the cause of the delay with getting the stations up and running has been leadership issues within the organisation, the pandemic and lockdown, and the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

However, Malefane confirmed that Prasa is back on track with getting its stations operational again.

