Prasa back on track with getting railway stations operational - Malefane

18 July 2022 11:35 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
PRASA
Metrorail
Train station

Clement Manyathela spoke to acting chief executive officer for Prasa Railway, Nelson Malefane, about the state of the network and how long the restoration process is expected to take.

While the Metrorail train service is one of the most affordable means of public transportation, commuters have faced struggles with the service as so much of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) was shut down due to theft, vandalism and poor infrastructure over the past few years.

The vandalism and theft at train stations resulted in multiple stations being shut down, but according to Malefane multiple stations will be reopened in the next few months and security and deterrent measures will be put in place to prevent further theft.

The vandalism and theft at train stations resulted in multiple stations being shut down, but according to Malefane multiple stations will be reopened in the next few months and security and deterrent measures will be put in place to prevent further theft.

Pienaarspoort line is coming in on the 1st of August - I was there last week and saw everything is in place. Naledi is coming on the 15th of September. Laralla line is coming on the first of October, together with the Pretoria to Johannesburg line.

Nelson Malefane, chief executive officer for Prasa Railway

Part of the cause of the delay with getting the stations up and running has been leadership issues within the organisation, the pandemic and lockdown, and the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

However, Malefane confirmed that Prasa is back on track with getting its stations operational again.

To find out more, listen to the full audio below.




More from Local

Gauteng's road infrastructure is problematic, says MEC Mamabolo

18 July 2022 12:53 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng roads and transport MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, about the state of infrastructure in Gauteng.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How the National Rail Policy will work once implemented

18 July 2022 12:18 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to the acting director general at the Department of Transport, Ngwako Makaepea about the national rail policy and how it's going to work.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One year on: more than 100 000 potholes repaired and counting

18 July 2022 12:04 PM

The pothole patrol has repaired more than 100 000 potholes since its launch in May 2021

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Families bemoan slow pace of investigation

18 July 2022 9:16 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Eastern Cape-based Daily Maverick reporter Tembile Sgqolana on an update on the investigation into the deaths of 21 youngsters in an Enyobeni Tavern.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward

18 July 2022 8:07 AM

Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president; Dennis Bloem, Cope national spokesperson, and Verne Harris, head of Leadership Development: Nelson Mandela Foundation pay their tributes to the ANC's late Jesse Duarte.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down

18 July 2022 7:49 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref refinery over the weekend and what this means for the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money

18 July 2022 6:16 AM

About R530 million of the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s money has been tracked back to Bounty Brand Holdings in the United Kingdom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More energy investment needed in Africa: AEC

17 July 2022 7:19 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to African Energy Chamber executive chairman, NJ Ayuk, on the chamber's Q2 2022 report on the State of African Energy. It provides detailed insights into current and emerging trends, challenges, and opportunities in the energy sector. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ready to start saving for a rainy day? Here's 3 questions to ask

17 July 2022 7:01 PM

Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to resident certified financial planner, Paul Roelofse, about the questions you should be asking yourself before you consider saving. July is National Savings Month.  

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There is no pay cheque worth your mental health': Nando's CEO on failure

17 July 2022 6:34 PM

Relebogile Mabotja speaks to Nando's chief executive officer, Michael Cathie, on Upside of Failure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

