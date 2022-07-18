Gauteng's road infrastructure is problematic, says MEC Mamabolo
Gauteng roads and transport MEC, Jacob Mamabolo has admitted that the province is battling to deal with road infrastructure and maintenance.
The province is plagued with potholes, poorly maintained roads, and ailing railway infrastructure.
Mamabolo was speaking to Clement Manyathela during the special outside broadcast for Nelson Mandela Day celebrations at Walter Sisulu Square in Kliptown, Soweto.
I think the very first issue that we must state upfront its an acknowledgement that indeed we do have problems on our road network and that relates to two issues.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC - Gauteng roads and transport
One is the need to expand the roads, the other one that is building new roads, the second one is about road maintenance, and in road maintenance, there are also issues of rehabilitating some of these roads because they have outlived the time that they actually have to be in good condition.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC - Gauteng roads and transport
When asked about the possible merger between Gautrain and the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Mamabolo hinted that talks were ongoing.
We have launched [the] Gauteng Transport Authority (GTA). This morning, I have received the report from them, and they are meeting and engaging with national government.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC - Gauteng roads and transport
The partnership between the two will only benefit the country and those discussion are ongoing.Jacob Mamabolo, MEC - Gauteng roads and transport
Listen to the full interview below...
