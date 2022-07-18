How the National Rail Policy will work once implemented

Today at 15:10 EWN: Sindiso Maqaga murder case back in court Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.

Today at 15:16 EWN: Week 2 of parliament hearing into Public Protector's fitness to hold office Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Kgomotso Modise, EWN reporter

Today at 15:20 Blade Nzimande and the dilemma of the SACP Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Mcebisi Ndletyana - Associate Professor - Dept of Politics and International Relations at University of Johannesburg

Today at 15:40 Talker- Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 15:50 Mass shootings in the spotlight following recent shootings in different parts of the country Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Dr Gérard Labuschagne - Forensic and Investigative Psychology at ...

Today at 16:10 Bounty Brands’ ‘dodgy’ dividend: R530m from doomed UIF investment flowed to shareholders’ offshore accounts Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Pieter Louis Myburgh- Investigative journalist DailyMaverick; Scorpio

Today at 16:20 [ZOOM] Excess wine due to liquor sales bans during lockdowns can now go on the market Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Christo Conradie, manager wine cellar services at Vinpro

Today at 16:50 Large portion of KZN flood relief funds outstanding Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Sbu Zikode - President at Abahlali Basemjondolo

Today at 17:20 The implications for consumers if MTN successfully bought Telkom Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Duncan McLeod - Founder and Editor at Techcentral

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:49 ZOOM Tech with Toby The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature - Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril by Matthew Blackman & Nick Dall The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Nick Dall - Journalist & author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril at ....

