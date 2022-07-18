Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Today at 18:13
Sovereign Debt Vulnerability Ranking
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Conrad Wood - Head of Fixed Income at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
ZOOM Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Chief at Stuff Studios
Today at 19:08
For now, fuel shortages aren’t expected - even after SA lost its last refinery
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Syd Vianello - Retail Analyst at ...
Today at 19:19
ZOOM Business Book feature - Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril by Matthew Blackman & Nick Dall
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dall - Journalist & author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril at ....
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Latest Local
Climate Justice Coalition wants Mantashe fired as energy minister Uveka Rangappa speaks to secretary of Climate Justice Coalition, Alex Lenferna, about their march to the Union Buildings in Pretor... 18 July 2022 5:35 PM
The electrification of informal settlements in Johannesburg remains a challenge Clement Manyathela speaks to the spokesperson of City Power, Isaac Mangena, about electricity supply to informal settlements in Jo... 18 July 2022 3:38 PM
Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government. 18 July 2022 3:18 PM
View all Local
Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president; Dennis Bloem, Cope national spokesperson, and Verne Harris, head of Leadership Development: Ne... 18 July 2022 8:07 AM
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
View all Politics
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July. 18 July 2022 3:46 PM
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market Africa Melane spoke to property practitioner at Just Property Maritza Van Rooyen about how the increased cost of living is putting... 18 July 2022 7:59 AM
View all Business
Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government. 18 July 2022 3:18 PM
Lalela Mswane: I'm in awe to be first black woman to win Miss Supranational Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane talks about winning the Miss Supranational pageant. 18 July 2022 10:12 AM
How giving back benefits you more than you might think it does Africa Melane speaks to certified master coach at Be The Change Coaching, Leigh-Anne Brierley, about the personal benefits of givi... 18 July 2022 8:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2022 10:44 AM
NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb s... 12 July 2022 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
View all Africa
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
View all Opinion
The electrification of informal settlements in Johannesburg remains a challenge

18 July 2022 3:38 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
City Power
Electricity
Department of Human Settlements
Informal Settlements
Isaac Mangena

Clement Manyathela speaks to the spokesperson of City Power, Isaac Mangena, about electricity supply to informal settlements in Johannesburg. They also discussed the challenges that the power entity faces.

The residents of hundreds informal settlements in Johannesburg don't have legal electricity connections. There's high demand for households to be put on the grid. Currently there are two hundred and thirty-one informal settlements without proper electricity.

The Department of Human Settlement is the sole authority that can give City Power the approval to install electricity in informal settlements. That's according to the City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena. He says the power entity's work is being hampered by battle illegal connections, cable theft, and vandalism across the province.

There are some that we are targeting in this financial year to basically electrify, but the process of electrification starts at the department of housing, the Department of Human Settlement. They need to proclaim those areas, and approve the settlements, because we cannot electrify someone who is occupying government or private land.

Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

Mangena says there are people who illegally provide electricity to communities.

They invest infrastructure by stealing our infrastructure and making sure that when they get to informal settlements, they connect these people and rent out electricity.

Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

Each shack will buy electricity for three hundred rand and pay it to that person for electricity every month, and the electricity that they are stealing is from City Power. Police can easily arrest that person because you will have someone who pays for the electricity every month and they can actually show you where they pay electricity.

Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

Listen to the full interview below...




18 July 2022 3:38 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
City Power
Electricity
Department of Human Settlements
Informal Settlements
Isaac Mangena

More from Local

Climate Justice Coalition wants Mantashe fired as energy minister

18 July 2022 5:35 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to secretary of Climate Justice Coalition, Alex Lenferna, about their march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away

18 July 2022 3:18 PM

Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government.

Gauteng's road infrastructure is problematic, says MEC Mamabolo

18 July 2022 12:53 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng roads and transport MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, about the state of infrastructure in Gauteng.

How the National Rail Policy will work once implemented

18 July 2022 12:18 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to the acting director general at the Department of Transport, Ngwako Makaepea about the national rail policy and how it's going to work.

One year on: more than 100 000 potholes repaired and counting

18 July 2022 12:04 PM

The pothole patrol has repaired more than 100 000 potholes since its launch in May 2021

Prasa back on track with getting railway stations operational - Malefane

18 July 2022 11:35 AM

Clement Manyathela spoke to acting chief executive officer for Prasa Railway, Nelson Malefane, about the state of the network and how long the restoration process is expected to take.

Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Families bemoan slow pace of investigation

18 July 2022 9:16 AM

Pippa Hudson speaks to Eastern Cape-based Daily Maverick reporter Tembile Sgqolana on an update on the investigation into the deaths of 21 youngsters in an Enyobeni Tavern.

Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward

18 July 2022 8:07 AM

Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president; Dennis Bloem, Cope national spokesperson, and Verne Harris, head of Leadership Development: Nelson Mandela Foundation pay their tributes to the ANC's late Jesse Duarte.

DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down

18 July 2022 7:49 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref refinery over the weekend and what this means for the country.

DM Scorpio: How a foreign company appropriated R500m of your UIF money

18 July 2022 6:16 AM

About R530 million of the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s money has been tracked back to Bounty Brand Holdings in the United Kingdom.

EWN Highlights

Gumede to object to racketeering charges against her when case resumes in August

18 July 2022 2:50 PM

Inquiry hears allegations that Mkhwebane deviated from standard procedure

18 July 2022 2:40 PM

Sindiso Magaqa murder trial postponed as one suspect is not present in court

18 July 2022 2:09 PM

