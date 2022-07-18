The electrification of informal settlements in Johannesburg remains a challenge





The residents of hundreds informal settlements in Johannesburg don't have legal electricity connections. There's high demand for households to be put on the grid. Currently there are two hundred and thirty-one informal settlements without proper electricity.

The Department of Human Settlement is the sole authority that can give City Power the approval to install electricity in informal settlements. That's according to the City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena. He says the power entity's work is being hampered by battle illegal connections, cable theft, and vandalism across the province.

There are some that we are targeting in this financial year to basically electrify, but the process of electrification starts at the department of housing, the Department of Human Settlement. They need to proclaim those areas, and approve the settlements, because we cannot electrify someone who is occupying government or private land. Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

Mangena says there are people who illegally provide electricity to communities.

They invest infrastructure by stealing our infrastructure and making sure that when they get to informal settlements, they connect these people and rent out electricity. Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

Each shack will buy electricity for three hundred rand and pay it to that person for electricity every month, and the electricity that they are stealing is from City Power. Police can easily arrest that person because you will have someone who pays for the electricity every month and they can actually show you where they pay electricity. Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson

