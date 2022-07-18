The electrification of informal settlements in Johannesburg remains a challenge
The residents of hundreds informal settlements in Johannesburg don't have legal electricity connections. There's high demand for households to be put on the grid. Currently there are two hundred and thirty-one informal settlements without proper electricity.
The Department of Human Settlement is the sole authority that can give City Power the approval to install electricity in informal settlements. That's according to the City Power spokesperson, Isaac Mangena. He says the power entity's work is being hampered by battle illegal connections, cable theft, and vandalism across the province.
There are some that we are targeting in this financial year to basically electrify, but the process of electrification starts at the department of housing, the Department of Human Settlement. They need to proclaim those areas, and approve the settlements, because we cannot electrify someone who is occupying government or private land.Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson
Mangena says there are people who illegally provide electricity to communities.
They invest infrastructure by stealing our infrastructure and making sure that when they get to informal settlements, they connect these people and rent out electricity.Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson
Each shack will buy electricity for three hundred rand and pay it to that person for electricity every month, and the electricity that they are stealing is from City Power. Police can easily arrest that person because you will have someone who pays for the electricity every month and they can actually show you where they pay electricity.Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_35830945_tin-houses-in-the-township-of-khayelitsha-reputed-to-be-the-largest-and-fastest-growing-township-in-.html
More from Local
Climate Justice Coalition wants Mantashe fired as energy minister
Uveka Rangappa speaks to secretary of Climate Justice Coalition, Alex Lenferna, about their march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.Read More
Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away
Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government.Read More
Gauteng's road infrastructure is problematic, says MEC Mamabolo
Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng roads and transport MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, about the state of infrastructure in Gauteng.Read More
How the National Rail Policy will work once implemented
Clement Manyathela spoke to the acting director general at the Department of Transport, Ngwako Makaepea about the national rail policy and how it's going to work.Read More
One year on: more than 100 000 potholes repaired and counting
The pothole patrol has repaired more than 100 000 potholes since its launch in May 2021Read More
Prasa back on track with getting railway stations operational - Malefane
Clement Manyathela spoke to acting chief executive officer for Prasa Railway, Nelson Malefane, about the state of the network and how long the restoration process is expected to take.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Families bemoan slow pace of investigation
Pippa Hudson speaks to Eastern Cape-based Daily Maverick reporter Tembile Sgqolana on an update on the investigation into the deaths of 21 youngsters in an Enyobeni Tavern.Read More
Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward
Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president; Dennis Bloem, Cope national spokesperson, and Verne Harris, head of Leadership Development: Nelson Mandela Foundation pay their tributes to the ANC's late Jesse Duarte.Read More
DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down
Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref refinery over the weekend and what this means for the country.Read More