Climate Justice Coalition wants Mantashe fired as energy minister





Climate Justice Coalition - an group made up of South African trade unions, community-based and non-profit organisations, is calling for President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Mineral Resources and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe.

The coalition was to hand over its memorandum of demands to the Presidency on Monday at the Union Buildings in Tshwane.

Mantashe is accused of plunging the country into an energy crisis with Eskom's continued power cuts and exorbitant fuel prices.

We have three central demands, one is that the president needs to implement an emergency renewable energy plan to end load shedding. Alex Lenferna, Secretary - Climate Justice Coalition

The second demand is for the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy, Gwede Mantashe, to be replaced and that is because he has proven time and time again to be an obstacle to the needed changes, such that he failed us in his significant responsible for us being stuck in this energy crisis. Alex Lenferna, Secretary - Climate Justice Coalition

The third demand is that Mantashe be replaced as part of a broader programme to fix the department, which has become quite dysfunctional. Alex Lenferna, Secretary - Climate Justice Coalition

Listen to the full interview below...