Sovereign Debt Vulnerability Ranking
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
ZOOM Tech with Toby
For now, fuel shortages aren't expected - even after SA lost its last refinery
ZOOM Business Book feature - Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril by Matthew Blackman & Nick Dall
ZOOM Other People's Money - Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary at Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 3:46 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
Offshore
supersaver julia

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.

Every year in July, The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews “Supersaver Julia”, who has a huge following among his listeners.

Her story is truly inspirational.

For a decade from 2007, she invested a third of her income.

Her earnings would grow by more than five times, yet she kept her expenses the same.

At one stage, she earned R1 million a year, but drove an old Opel Corsa Lite and rented a small flat close to work.

© ginasanders/123rf.com

Learn about Julia’s journey in these interviews from previous years:

It is 2022, the world has gone mad(der); is Julia still a supersaver?

I haven’t had to sell anything during this volatile time. So, all these swings are theoretical gains and losses…

Julia

Julia suggests investors ignore the daily fluctuations in the value of their portfolios.

Having lived through two recessions; it is something she has the discipline for.

Last year Julia did not earn an income, so she decided to do something she has never done before: cash in her gains.

In the last year, I wasn’t earning any income… I thought it might be a good time to realise some of my capital gains… I sold just over R800 000 of my MSCI World shares… I took that offshore… investing it slowly using dollar cost averaging…

Julia

At this time last year, Julia’s investments totalled about R6 million.

Now, without adding anything, after the considerable rejig, and paying capital gains tax and fees, she is now sitting at R6.2 million.

Julia and her husband will continue sending investments offshore as they may move to Europe where he is from.

The bulk of her investments will remain in South Africa.

I like the Satrix 40. I’m traditional and boring that way… It’s important to have money in the currency that you’ll be spending… The idea is to have some assets in Euros because that’s where we would go…

Julia

Scroll up to listen to the latest interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew




18 July 2022 3:46 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
investing
Offshore
supersaver julia

