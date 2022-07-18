Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away
JOHANNESBURG - Iconic South African poet and author Don Mattera has passed away.
The family confirmed his passing and said they would issue a full statement in due course.
He was recently honoured with the 2022 Artfluence Human Rights Award for his commitment to human rights and community development.
On Saturday, the City of Joburg honoured the 86-year-old poet as part of the 60th year anniversary celebrations.
Mattera was born in 1935. Many described Mattera as a voice of compassion and an activist who cared deeply for his community.
He grew up in Sophiatown before the apartheid government moved his family to Westbury.
It was during the campaign against the forced removals from Sophiatown, that Mattera became a political activist and a member of the African National Congress.
Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government.
His autobiography, Memory is the Weapon, was awarded the Steve Biko Prize.
He also wrote several other books including Azanian Love Song and Gone With The Twilight.
In an interview with the City of Johannesburg, he was asked how he would like to be remembered.
He replied: "I would like to be remembered as a man who loved his country and his people."
This article first appeared on EWN : Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away
More from Lifestyle
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.Read More
Lalela Mswane: I'm in awe to be first black woman to win Miss Supranational
Reigning Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane talks about winning the Miss Supranational pageant.Read More
How giving back benefits you more than you might think it does
Africa Melane speaks to certified master coach at Be The Change Coaching, Leigh-Anne Brierley, about the personal benefits of giving back.Read More
Lecturing not always best mode of disciplining a child - expert
Refiloe Mpakanyane spoke to consultant on non-violent discipline - Karen Quail who suggested better ways to handle a situation when a child is misbehaving, instead of shouting or lecturing at them.Read More
'An attitude of gratitude': Miss SA before being crowned Miss Supranational 2022
The first black woman to do it, and the first Miss SA to bring the title home.Read More
Travel Feature: Exploring places, people and great experiences in Côte d'Ivoire
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Pan-African digital content creator, Kanya Kali, about her experience in Côte d'IvoireRead More
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria
Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday.Read More
Mandy's good stories of the week: Franschhoek on TIME’s world's greatest places
Franschhoek has been listed as one of the greatest places in the world, according to TIME’s world's greatest places of 2022.Read More
Food Feature: Delicious and authentic Greek street food at Orexi
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to Orexi Greek street food owner Dennis Apollo about their delicious menu.Read More
More from Local
Climate Justice Coalition wants Mantashe fired as energy minister
Uveka Rangappa speaks to secretary of Climate Justice Coalition, Alex Lenferna, about their march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.Read More
The electrification of informal settlements in Johannesburg remains a challenge
Clement Manyathela speaks to the spokesperson of City Power, Isaac Mangena, about electricity supply to informal settlements in Johannesburg. They also discussed the challenges that the power entity faces.Read More
Gauteng's road infrastructure is problematic, says MEC Mamabolo
Clement Manyathela speaks to Gauteng roads and transport MEC, Jacob Mamabolo, about the state of infrastructure in Gauteng.Read More
How the National Rail Policy will work once implemented
Clement Manyathela spoke to the acting director general at the Department of Transport, Ngwako Makaepea about the national rail policy and how it's going to work.Read More
One year on: more than 100 000 potholes repaired and counting
The pothole patrol has repaired more than 100 000 potholes since its launch in May 2021Read More
Prasa back on track with getting railway stations operational - Malefane
Clement Manyathela spoke to acting chief executive officer for Prasa Railway, Nelson Malefane, about the state of the network and how long the restoration process is expected to take.Read More
Enyobeni Tavern deaths: Families bemoan slow pace of investigation
Pippa Hudson speaks to Eastern Cape-based Daily Maverick reporter Tembile Sgqolana on an update on the investigation into the deaths of 21 youngsters in an Enyobeni Tavern.Read More
Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward
Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president; Dennis Bloem, Cope national spokesperson, and Verne Harris, head of Leadership Development: Nelson Mandela Foundation pay their tributes to the ANC's late Jesse Duarte.Read More
DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down
Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref refinery over the weekend and what this means for the country.Read More