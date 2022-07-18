Grandparents bring knowledge, family values into child's development
Grandparents play an important role in a child's development, either be through knowledge and customs.
Grandchildren are known to have develop emotional attachments to their grandparents compared to parents.
Relebogile Mabotja was in a conversation with a family counsellor, Dulcy Rubushe.
Rubushe says grandparents are the custodian of family values that contributes to a child's ability to know their identity and culture.
She added that even when grandchildren have grown up, they have enough knowledge to pass to their children.
They have learnt not to panic anymore, they are so grounded, they are emotionally matured at any level, and they bring stability to their grandchildren.Dulcy Rubushe, Family counsellor
They bring so much, they know their history and if you didn’t know who your great-grandparents were, chances are that your grandparents will know, they will give you that information and you get to know who you are when you have access to your grandparents.Dulcy Rubushe, Family counsellor
When the child grows and they have access to the grandparents, they are helpful because the child will know their clan names and they will be able to express themselves and tell anyone who they are. As they grow up and have their own children tomorrow, even if the granny or grandfather is not there anymore, they have accumulated enough knowledge to say who I am and how I live my life.Dulcy Rubushe, Family counsellor
Listen to the audio for more.
