WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral
Who is Kim Kardashian?
UK comedian Russel Howard had kids try to explain what Kim Kardashian does - which became a difficult affair.
Watch the full video below:
Listen to what else has gone viral:
Source : @KimKardashian/Twitter
