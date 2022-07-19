WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
EWN: Murder case of former ANC youth league secretary-general Sindiso Magaqa continues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 15:50
Learners in Motherwell marches against sale of alcohol to underage persons in solidarity with the Enyobeni tavern victims
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mgwebi Msiya, ECLB Spokesperson.
Today at 16:20
{FEATURE} #MyHomeTown- Ermelo with Julia Basson
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Julia Basson
Today at 17:20
How small-town residents navigate without street signs and names
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
public protector, Mkhwebane parroted SSA orders, former investigator in her office testifies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - What does Stagflation mean, and what we can learn from the 70s?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Papers on Gupta brothers ready and will be served on time - NPA Head of the Investigating Directorate at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Advocate Andrea Johnson, says they are ready to... 19 July 2022 8:34 AM
Wine industry wants to turn excess wine into cider after COVID-19 lockdown ban John Perlman speaks to the manager: wine cellar services at Vinpro, Christo Conradie, about the plan to turn excess wine into cide... 19 July 2022 6:30 AM
Concerns raised after 'Centaurus' COVID sub-variant discovered in 10 countries John Maytham speaks to the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand, Prof Shabir Madhi, about... 19 July 2022 6:26 AM
View all Local
Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president; Dennis Bloem, Cope national spokesperson, and Verne Harris, head of Leadership Development: Ne... 18 July 2022 8:07 AM
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg's west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
View all Politics
'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits. 18 July 2022 9:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Spoilt Ballots' reveals South Africa's electoral dysfunction Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril. 18 July 2022 8:31 PM
With only one functional refinery, SA is always at risk of fuel shortages Bruce Whitfield speaks to Syd Vianello, independent retail analyst. 18 July 2022 8:14 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Girl gets emotional as she learns she made it to the softball team Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2022 9:55 AM
Grandparents bring knowledge, family values into child's development Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a family counselor, Dulcy Rubushe, about the role of grandparents into child's development 18 July 2022 6:11 PM
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational "Supersaver Julia", as he does every year in July. 18 July 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2022 10:04 AM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We're not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
SA hosts top fine wine conference as local wines capture global attention Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson of Stellenbosch Wine Routes. 14 July 2022 12:21 PM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola's ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
View all Africa
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We're miserable but let's moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
View all Opinion
WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral

19 July 2022 10:04 AM
by Zanele Zama
Kim Kardashian
'Whats Gone Viral'

Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's trending lately?

Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Siyamthanda Matiso.

Who is Kim Kardashian?

UK comedian Russel Howard had kids try to explain what Kim Kardashian does - which became a difficult affair.

Watch the full video below:

Listen to what else has gone viral:




More from Entertainment

Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final

19 July 2022 10:37 AM

Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Square's SunBet Arena on Saturday, August 13.

Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible'

15 July 2022 12:16 PM

Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show.

WATCH: The wait is over! Beyonce has finally posted on her TikTok account

15 July 2022 10:44 AM

Clive Moagi shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

NASA releases images of what the universe looked like 13 billion years ago

12 July 2022 4:25 PM

Carl Lindemann, Member of the Cape Centre of the Astronomical Society of Southern Africa, chats to Mandy about NASA’s James Webb space telescope.

Excellence is the only way: James Ngcobo's reviving the Joburg City Theatre

11 July 2022 9:45 AM

Award winning actor and director James Ngcobo has joined the Joburg City Theatre as an artistic director, leaving the Market Theatre Foundation after nine years.

WATCH: The Kiffness' Cele 'shut up' song goes viral

8 July 2022 9:33 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Grammy-winning Burna Boy and Babyface to headline DStv Delicious Festival

7 July 2022 10:08 AM

Burna Boy and Babyface will take to the stage at the Dstv Delicious Festival, as it returns to Mzansi in September, after a 2-year hiatus.

Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender?

4 July 2022 2:42 PM

Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'.

A tribute show for Johnny Clegg to remember

4 July 2022 1:05 PM

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Johnny Clegg's son, Jesse Clegg says he is grateful to have experienced the power of music in communicating ideas and connecting people.

Going under the covers of new sex education show 'Uit die slaapkamer'

4 July 2022 9:54 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Uit die Slaapkamer host and sexologist Dr Elna Rudolph and panelist and actress Adri Vivier.

