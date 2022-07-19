WATCH: Girl gets emotional as she learns she made it to the softball team
Have you been wondering what's been trending lately?
Check out some top stories on What's Gone Viral with Siyamthanda Matiso.
A young girl's reaction to news that she made the softball team has gone viral.
While reading the message, she would say "whatever" when she couldn't pronounce the words.
The tears and excitement got everyone feeling warm and fuzzy.
Watch the video below:
Listen to what else has gone viral:
