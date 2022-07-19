Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final
Anele Mdoda secures another feat in South Africa's entertainment scene.
The award-winning radio and TV personality has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Square's SunBet Arena on Saturday, 13 August.
READ: Anele Mdoda pens new long-term deal to extend stay with 947
Mdoda is no stranger to the pageant as she had been a judge and co-host in previous years.
On Tuesday, she took to social media to share the news saying she was "excited to be part of this life-changing journey".
Mdoda added that she looked forward to enjoying the evening while exuding the necessary energy.
“I’m very excited that we are back to a full capacity arena, because a packed arena suits my energy levels and always motivates me to work just that little bit harder to ensure that everyone has a good time and really enjoys the evening,” said the formidable broadcaster.
For the last two years, Miss South Africa has been held in Cape Town. The 2022 winner will be crowned at Sun International's flagship venue, the SunBet Arena at Time Square, Pretoria.
READ: I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele
This year's Miss SA 2022 will take home a package of prizes and sponsorships worth more than R3 million.
The Top 10 competing for the crown are:
• Anarzade Omar • Ayanda Thabethe • Itumeleng Parage • Keaoleboga Nkashe • Lebogang Mahlangu • Luvé Meyer • Luyanda Zuma • Ndavi Nokeri • Pearl Ntshehi • Tamsyn Jack.
Miss SA will be broadcast live on Mzansi Magic (DStv 161) and M-Net (DStv 101) on Saturday, 13 August, from 18:30 and streamed for an international audience on the Miss South Africa app.
Tickets for the pageant can be purchased via the Miss South Africa app and website as well as through Ticketmaster.
VIP tickets include a glamorous red carpet and pre-event celebration and cost R1500. General access tickets cost between R250 and R450.
