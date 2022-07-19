'It's unfair to use job seekers' appearance as a criterion for employment'





The process of looking for a job can be a daunting one, especially because of the ever-changing work environment.

South Africa has one of the world's worst unemployment rates.

According to Statistics South Africa, the unemployment figure for the first quarter of 2022 was 34.5%.

On the hiring front, recruiters seek to attract candidates whose skills match the job specification - including the appropriate skills, experience and attitude.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has recently spoken out against police officers who had tattoos citing that body art was connected to gangsterism.

But recruitment policies and regulations are not based on a potential candidate's appearance as this is an outdated approach.

Clement Manyathela spoke to human resources specialist Thuli Dubazana about some of the basic recruitment policies and misconceptions thereof.

[The Employment Equity Act] really does protect the process of identifying a candidate during the process of recruitment... It is quite outdated. There's a new way of doing things and we really need to focus on the discrimination and how do we define it as unfair when we are recruiting. Thuli Dubazana, specialist - human resources

So what are recruiters looking for?

Could your tattoos ruin your chances of landing a job opportunity?

Here's all you need to know:

What are the fundamentals?

At the base of what recruiters are looking for is to find applicants who can complete the core functions of the job position based on their skill sets, qualifications and experience in the field.

Hiring candidates based on their appearance is equivalent to discrimination according to the Employment Equity Act.

What do recruiters focus on?

Recruiters match their advised job specifications to a potential candidate's profile.

This comes with a set of negotiable and non-negotiable requirements - which include the relevant qualification and experience.

There is no requirement stipulated in these profiles that govern what a person doing the job should look like unless, perhaps, they are in the beauty and entertainment industries.

What does the recruitment process look like?

The standard recruitment process typically begins with an advertisement for a job.

These days, online job advertisements are widespread.

After applicants send their CVs, recruiters begin screening and shortlisting the applicant based on the requirements of the job.

Once the CVs are shortlisted, the interview process begins.

The process gives the employer a better feel of the person behind the papers where they use a targeted selection methodology and measuring system.

This is usually followed by the employer and recruiters narrowing down the number of candidates until they choose the perfect fit.

the process from around ten applicants to two finalists where they would, then, double check on the references provided, the qualifications supplied and any other final detail they need.

So, does appearance really matter?

No, it shouldn't. There is nothing about, sometimes regrettable, tattoos that affects the credibility of what you bring to the table and your ability to do the job.

For this reason, there is no reason for a job post to ask you for a photo.

Any judgement based on a potential employee's appearance contravenes the Employment Equity Act.

There's no reference, there's no link towards, 'if I look a certain way, I should be able to secure employment'. Thuli Dubazana, specialist - human resources

We're moving away from being conservative, to being more open about what we look like. So, if we're going to be so consumed and focused on what people look like, we are really just going to miss the point of looking for skills, looking for experience, and looking the person that is best fit for the job. Thuli Dubazana, specialist - human resources

