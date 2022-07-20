Daredevil Chris Bertish breaks own world record for solo wing-foil crossing
Waterman and daredevil Chris Bertish has been at it again!
Breaking new records and achieving new world firsts with his latest extraordinary feat.
The conservationist has just completed the world’s first solo, wing foil, transpacific crossing, breaking his own previous world record for the longest distance travelled on a wing-foil, solo and unsupported last year.
Arriving in Honolulu, Hawaii on July Sunday marked Bertish's completion his historic 2,465-mile expedition.
“It’s an unbelievable feeling to set a goal that appears insurmountable, do all that you can to achieve it, and reach the finish line far sooner than expected,” said Bertish.
“The first part of the trip was super intense due to extreme weather and coming into the Hawaiian Island with Tropical Storm Darby on my heels, making for some of the most extreme and scary ocean conditions I have ever experienced.”
But Bertish wasn't just out on the ocean to break records, the Transpacific Wing Project’s mission is to raise awareness of climate change and climate action.
I don't think the extreme conditions were nearly as frightening as the amount of ocean pollution I saw along the journey.Chris Bertish
I only saw five fish, but saw 67 pieces of floating polystyrene and plastic, and that in itself tells us how much of a global crisis we really are in.Chris Bertish
Starting with his late May 2022 launch from Lighthouse Point in Santa Cruz, California, Bertish achieved faster time than planned, arriving in Honolulu after 48 days, 15 hours and 15 minutes at sea.
TransPac Wing Project: Storm-chase to the Finish!— Chris Bertish (@ChrisBertish) July 18, 2022
July 17, 2022 [5:45AM local time]
After a 48 day journey, crossing over 2400NM across the Pacific, we’re stoked that Chris & Impifish have safely and successfully made land on Oahu, Hawaii, just off of Diamond Head marker buoy! pic.twitter.com/7o7MeeNFq3
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Daredevil Chris Bertish breaks own world record for solo wing-foil crossing
