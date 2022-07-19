Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:50
Joburg to defend drastic school rates increase in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michelle Ashburner Deputy Director: Communications and Stakeholder Management
Today at 17:10
Forensic experts say there is still no conclusive cause of deaths of the 21 young victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London in the Eastern Cape.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan- Forensic investigator
Today at 17:20
On this day in 1923 insulin was first made available for the treatment of diabetes: Technology and home visits can help South Africans with diabetes cope with insulin
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Rheeder Project Head, Tshwane Insulin Project, University of Pretoria
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane parroted SSA orders, former investigator in her office testifies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 18:50
SA peer-to-peer betting start up bets on taking big betting companies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Reece Jacobsen - Co-Founder at Wayja
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - What does Stagflation mean, and what we can learn from the 70s?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Methanol detected in Enyobeni Tavern victims, EC govt officials reveal

19 July 2022 1:26 PM
by Nkosikhona Duma
Tags:
Eastern Cape Health Department
Enyobeni tavern
Enyobeni tavern deaths
methanol

In a media briefing on Tuesday, deputy director-general in the Eastern Cape Health Department, Litha Matiwane, said that they were still trying to establish how the deceased came into contact with methanol.

JOHANNESBURG - Government officials in the Eastern Cape said that they have detected methanol in the bodies of 21 teenagers who were found dead at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London late last month.

Methanol is a toxic alcohol that is used industrially as a solvent, pesticide and alternative fuel source. It’s not meant for drinking.

In a media briefing on Tuesday, deputy director-general in the Eastern Cape Health Department, Litha Matiwane, said that they were still trying to establish how the deceased came into contact with methanol.

“We can’t say whether they have ingested it or whether it was a by-product of a chemical that they have taken.”

He said, however, that lab results had ruled out the possibility that the deceased died as a result of a stampede or over-consumption of alcohol.

Matiwane has emphasised that contact with methanol cannot yet be declared as the cause of death as they still need to establish how it was consumed and whether the consumption levels were lethal.


This article first appeared on EWN : Methanol detected in Enyobeni Tavern victims, EC govt officials reveal




