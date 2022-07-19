No end to load shedding until capacity gap is closed, says Eskom
For the past fifteen years, we have had to battle with load shedding, with no clear end in sight and a growing gap in capacity.
Clement Manyathela spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha about the energy crisis the utility has been facing.
According to the Mantshantsha, load shedding will not be resolved until more capacity is created.
You cannot put a timeframe. Load shedding is here until you have 4,000 to 6,000 megawatts of capacity.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson
Over the past 15 years, Eskom was tasked with building three power stations and are currently working on completing the third.
However, many of the current power stations are old and coming to the end of their useful life and that infrastructure needs to be replaced.
Remember that each year, these power stations are getting older and some of them must be retired. So that gap will keep growing if there is nothing to replace them.Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson
With those retirements, this will create a demand for an additional 10,000 megawatts of capacity that will need to be replaced on top of the existing gap.
Land has been made available by Eskom for independent power producers to invest in renewable power stations, but it will take at least 18 months to generate around 1,800 megawatts of capacity, according to Mantshantsha.
The only way we will see any end of load shedding is if investments are made into creating additional generation capacity.
To create this capacity, there needs to be a collaboration between Eskom and the government in order to create infrastructure, so we can finally see the end of this crisis.
Listen to the full audio for more.
More from Business
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022
Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.Read More
Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes
Lester Kiewit interviews National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele and Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson for the Transport Minister.Read More
'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Spoilt Ballots' reveals South Africa's electoral dysfunction
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril.Read More
With only one functional refinery, SA is always at risk of fuel shortages
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Syd Vianello, independent retail analyst.Read More
Is South Africa also at risk of defaulting on its debt like Sri Lanka?
Bruce Whitfield speaks to Conrad Wood, head of fixed income at Aluwani Capital Partners.Read More
Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.Read More
The search for returns: Innovation will be key
Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds.Read More
Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market
Africa Melane spoke to property practitioner at Just Property Maritza Van Rooyen about how the increased cost of living is putting South Africa’s rental property market under pressure.Read More
More from Local
Motsoeneng losses bid for leave to appeal R11.5m unlawfully obtained from SABC
The former SABC COO was ordered by the high court to pay R11.5 million, which he obtained unlawfully.Read More
Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes
Lester Kiewit interviews National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele and Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson for the Transport Minister.Read More
Methanol detected in Enyobeni Tavern victims, EC govt officials reveal
In a media briefing on Tuesday, deputy director-general in the Eastern Cape Health Department, Litha Matiwane, said that they were still trying to establish how the deceased came into contact with methanol.Read More
Papers on Gupta brothers ready and will be served on time - NPA
Head of the Investigating Directorate at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Advocate Andrea Johnson, says they are ready to extradite the Gupta brothers.Read More
Wine industry wants to turn excess wine into cider after COVID-19 lockdown ban
John Perlman speaks to the manager: wine cellar services at Vinpro, Christo Conradie, about the plan to turn excess wine into cider.Read More
Concerns raised after 'Centaurus' COVID sub-variant discovered in 10 countries
John Maytham speaks to the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand, Prof Shabir Madhi, about the concerns of the Centaurus COVID-19 sub-variant.Read More
Prince Harry: Life and times of Mandela assaulted by tragedies of the world
Prince Harry delivered the keynote address at the UN General Assembly's annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday.Read More
Climate Justice Coalition wants Mantashe fired as energy minister
Uveka Rangappa speaks to secretary of Climate Justice Coalition, Alex Lenferna, about their march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.Read More
The electrification of informal settlements in Johannesburg remains a challenge
Clement Manyathela speaks to the spokesperson of City Power, Isaac Mangena, about electricity supply to informal settlements in Johannesburg. They also discussed the challenges that the power entity faces.Read More