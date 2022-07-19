No end to load shedding until capacity gap is closed, says Eskom





For the past fifteen years, we have had to battle with load shedding, with no clear end in sight and a growing gap in capacity.

Clement Manyathela spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha about the energy crisis the utility has been facing.

According to the Mantshantsha, load shedding will not be resolved until more capacity is created.

You cannot put a timeframe. Load shedding is here until you have 4,000 to 6,000 megawatts of capacity. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson

Over the past 15 years, Eskom was tasked with building three power stations and are currently working on completing the third.

However, many of the current power stations are old and coming to the end of their useful life and that infrastructure needs to be replaced.

Remember that each year, these power stations are getting older and some of them must be retired. So that gap will keep growing if there is nothing to replace them. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson

With those retirements, this will create a demand for an additional 10,000 megawatts of capacity that will need to be replaced on top of the existing gap.

Land has been made available by Eskom for independent power producers to invest in renewable power stations, but it will take at least 18 months to generate around 1,800 megawatts of capacity, according to Mantshantsha.

The only way we will see any end of load shedding is if investments are made into creating additional generation capacity.

To create this capacity, there needs to be a collaboration between Eskom and the government in order to create infrastructure, so we can finally see the end of this crisis.

