No end to load shedding until capacity gap is closed, says Eskom

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:50
Joburg to defend drastic school rates increase in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Michelle Ashburner Deputy Director: Communications and Stakeholder Management
Today at 17:10
Forensic experts say there is still no conclusive cause of deaths of the 21 young victims of the Enyobeni tavern tragedy in East London in the Eastern Cape.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul O'Sullivan- Forensic investigator
Today at 17:20
On this day in 1923 insulin was first made available for the treatment of diabetes: Technology and home visits can help South Africans with diabetes cope with insulin
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Rheeder Project Head, Tshwane Insulin Project, University of Pretoria
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane parroted SSA orders, former investigator in her office testifies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 18:50
SA peer-to-peer betting start up bets on taking big betting companies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Reece Jacobsen - Co-Founder at Wayja
Today at 19:08
ZOOM: Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Zetu Damane - Chief Strategic Officer at Think Creative Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - What does Stagflation mean, and what we can learn from the 70s?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No end to load shedding until capacity gap is closed, says Eskom Clement Manyathela spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mansthantsha about the energy crisis the utility has been facing. 19 July 2022 3:18 PM
Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes Lester Kiewit interviews National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele and Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson for the Transport Minister. 19 July 2022 3:07 PM
Methanol detected in Enyobeni Tavern victims, EC govt officials reveal In a media briefing on Tuesday, deputy director-general in the Eastern Cape Health Department, Litha Matiwane, said that they were... 19 July 2022 1:26 PM
View all Local
Remembering Jesse Duarte: She was a tower, she was not a coward Herman Mashaba, ActionSA president; Dennis Bloem, Cope national spokesperson, and Verne Harris, head of Leadership Development: Ne... 18 July 2022 8:07 AM
Ramaphosa declares a special official funeral for Jessie Duarte Duarte who played a vital role in South Africa's liberation struggle - lost her 8-month battle with cancer on Sunday morning at th... 17 July 2022 11:39 AM
A look at the life and times of Jessie Duarte Jessie Yasmin Duarte was born in Coronationville, on Johannesburg’s west rand on the 19th of September 1953. 17 July 2022 9:39 AM
View all Politics
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
No end to load shedding until capacity gap is closed, says Eskom Clement Manyathela spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mansthantsha about the energy crisis the utility has been facing. 19 July 2022 3:18 PM
Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes Lester Kiewit interviews National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele and Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson for the Transport Minister. 19 July 2022 3:07 PM
View all Business
'It's unfair to use job seekers' appearance as a criterion for employment' Clement Manyathela spoke to human resources specialist Thuli Dubazana about some of the basic recruitment policies and misconcepti... 19 July 2022 2:17 PM
WATCH: Girl gets emotional as she learns she made it to the softball team Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2022 9:55 AM
Grandparents bring knowledge, family values into child's development Relebogile Mabotja speaks to a family counselor, Dulcy Rubushe, about the role of grandparents into child's development 18 July 2022 6:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory... 17 July 2022 9:05 AM
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Satur... 15 July 2022 3:49 PM
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking... 15 July 2022 7:52 AM
View all Sport
Anele Mdoda honoured to host Miss SA 2022 final Award-winning radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda has been announced as the host of the Miss South Africa 2022 final at Time Squa... 19 July 2022 10:37 AM
WATCH: Kids struggling to explain who Kim Kardashian is go viral Siyamthanda Matiso shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 July 2022 10:04 AM
Johnny Clegg Tribute Show: 'It's going to be incredible' Johnny Clegg's manager Roddy Quinn and musician Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse discuss the Johnny Clegg Tribute show. 15 July 2022 12:16 PM
View all Entertainment
Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022 Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how. 19 July 2022 3:32 PM
UK predicted to record highest ever temperature on Monday 'We’re not a society equipped for terribly hot weather,' says UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 July 2022 10:33 AM
Greylisting of SA's could harm the economy - Sim Tshabalala Clement Manyathela speaks to the Group Chief Executive Officer of Standard Bank, Sim Tshabalala, for me. 14 July 2022 2:14 PM
View all World
The search for returns: Innovation will be key Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds. 18 July 2022 9:12 AM
Angola’s ex-president Jose Dos Santos passes away at age 79 Dos Santos was at a hospital in Barcelona, Spain, where he was taken after suffering a cardiac arrest last month. 8 July 2022 3:43 PM
Cadre deployment decays infrastructure, service delivery in Africa Ray White speaks to Wits University's Associate professor, William Gumede, about cadre deployment in Africa. 5 July 2022 6:30 AM
View all Africa
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us. 14 July 2022 4:51 PM
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard the... 14 July 2022 12:00 PM
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo? Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money Show 13 July 2022 7:43 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

No end to load shedding until capacity gap is closed, says Eskom

19 July 2022 3:18 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Electricity crisis

Clement Manyathela spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mansthantsha about the energy crisis the utility has been facing.

For the past fifteen years, we have had to battle with load shedding, with no clear end in sight and a growing gap in capacity.

Clement Manyathela spoke to Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha about the energy crisis the utility has been facing.

According to the Mantshantsha, load shedding will not be resolved until more capacity is created.

You cannot put a timeframe. Load shedding is here until you have 4,000 to 6,000 megawatts of capacity.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson

Over the past 15 years, Eskom was tasked with building three power stations and are currently working on completing the third.

However, many of the current power stations are old and coming to the end of their useful life and that infrastructure needs to be replaced.

Remember that each year, these power stations are getting older and some of them must be retired. So that gap will keep growing if there is nothing to replace them.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha, Eskom spokesperson

With those retirements, this will create a demand for an additional 10,000 megawatts of capacity that will need to be replaced on top of the existing gap.

Land has been made available by Eskom for independent power producers to invest in renewable power stations, but it will take at least 18 months to generate around 1,800 megawatts of capacity, according to Mantshantsha.

The only way we will see any end of load shedding is if investments are made into creating additional generation capacity.

To create this capacity, there needs to be a collaboration between Eskom and the government in order to create infrastructure, so we can finally see the end of this crisis.

Listen to the full audio for more.




19 July 2022 3:18 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
Electricity crisis

More from Business

Plan your post-career life at the PPS Retirement Summit 2022

19 July 2022 3:32 PM

Want to live your best life in retirement? Here’s how.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes

19 July 2022 3:07 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele and Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson for the Transport Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Conservative is my approach to money' - Lawson Naidoo's personal finance view

18 July 2022 9:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Lawson Naidoo, executive secretary at CASAC about his personal money habits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'Spoilt Ballots' reveals South Africa's electoral dysfunction

18 July 2022 8:31 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Nick Dall, co-author of Spoilt Ballots: The Elections that Shaped South Africa, from Shaka to Cyril.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

With only one functional refinery, SA is always at risk of fuel shortages

18 July 2022 8:14 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Syd Vianello, independent retail analyst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is South Africa also at risk of defaulting on its debt like Sri Lanka?

18 July 2022 7:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Conrad Wood, head of fixed income at Aluwani Capital Partners.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Supersaver Julia cleverly cashed in some investments – her net worth still grew

18 July 2022 3:46 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the wildly inspirational “Supersaver Julia”, as he does every year in July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The search for returns: Innovation will be key

18 July 2022 9:12 AM

Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rising cost of living putting strain on SA's rental property market

18 July 2022 7:59 AM

Africa Melane spoke to property practitioner at Just Property Maritza Van Rooyen about how the increased cost of living is putting South Africa’s rental property market under pressure.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DMRE doesn't expect fuel shortages in SA after Sasol refinery shuts down

18 July 2022 7:49 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy's Tseliso Maqubela about the shut down of Sasol's Natref refinery over the weekend and what this means for the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Motsoeneng losses bid for leave to appeal R11.5m unlawfully obtained from SABC

19 July 2022 4:38 PM

The former SABC COO was ordered by the high court to pay R11.5 million, which he obtained unlawfully.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Taxi bosses threaten to shut down the country over fuel price hikes

19 July 2022 3:07 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews National Taxi Alliance spokesperson Theo Malele and Lwazi Khoza, spokesperson for the Transport Minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Methanol detected in Enyobeni Tavern victims, EC govt officials reveal

19 July 2022 1:26 PM

In a media briefing on Tuesday, deputy director-general in the Eastern Cape Health Department, Litha Matiwane, said that they were still trying to establish how the deceased came into contact with methanol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Papers on Gupta brothers ready and will be served on time - NPA

19 July 2022 8:34 AM

Head of the Investigating Directorate at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Advocate Andrea Johnson, says they are ready to extradite the Gupta brothers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wine industry wants to turn excess wine into cider after COVID-19 lockdown ban

19 July 2022 6:30 AM

John Perlman speaks to the manager: wine cellar services at Vinpro, Christo Conradie, about the plan to turn excess wine into cider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Concerns raised after 'Centaurus' COVID sub-variant discovered in 10 countries

19 July 2022 6:26 AM

John Maytham speaks to the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at the University of the Witwatersrand, Prof Shabir Madhi, about the concerns of the Centaurus COVID-19 sub-variant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Harry: Life and times of Mandela assaulted by tragedies of the world

18 July 2022 7:24 PM

Prince Harry delivered the keynote address at the UN General Assembly's annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Climate Justice Coalition wants Mantashe fired as energy minister

18 July 2022 5:35 PM

Uveka Rangappa speaks to secretary of Climate Justice Coalition, Alex Lenferna, about their march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The electrification of informal settlements in Johannesburg remains a challenge

18 July 2022 3:38 PM

Clement Manyathela speaks to the spokesperson of City Power, Isaac Mangena, about electricity supply to informal settlements in Johannesburg. They also discussed the challenges that the power entity faces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Legendary poet and anti-apartheid activist Don Mattera passes away

18 July 2022 3:18 PM

Mattera was well-known of his poetry and criticism of the anti-apartheid government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Concerns raised after 'Centaurus' COVID sub-variant discovered in 10 countries

Local

Papers on Gupta brothers ready and will be served on time - NPA

Local

Methanol detected in Enyobeni Tavern victims, EC govt officials reveal

Local

No end to load shedding until capacity gap is closed, says Eskom

Business Local

EWN Highlights

Crime is shifting from the Cape metro area to our rural towns - Safety MEC Allen

19 July 2022 10:09 AM

Ashton fruit canning factory workers pray for investors to prevent its closure

19 July 2022 9:55 AM

SA expected to receive clarity on what caused deaths of 21 teens at EC tavern

19 July 2022 9:39 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA