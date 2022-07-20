ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks a branding expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.
This week, Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) picks the promo campaign for the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup hosted by New Zealand earlier this year.
While the International Cricket Council event has taken place, the campaign is an important one and she loves it says Damane.
RELATED: CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England
"It features strong athleticism but doesn't raise masculinity as the pinnacle of what it means to be a great athlete."
The visuals include footage of young girls learning to play cricket on the beach and in the streets just like boys do.
This normalises the game for everybody, comments Bruce Whitfield.
The campaign managed to give women's sport the epic feel typically reserved for male sports, says Damane.
They effortlessly wove in the 'New Zealandness' of it, the cultural content. It had the dynamism, aestheticism and...Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
...most importantly, it didn't raise masculinity... wait let me rephrase that... the 'masculine construct' as the pinnacle of what it means to be a great athlete.Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa
I think that's exactly where it gets it so right... Women play compelling cricket and you don't need to be masculine to do that, which came through very strongly.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
At the same time the ad avoided the trap of depicting women's sport - as some do - as a glamour sport, says Damane.
It also stayed away from the defensiveness of many other sporting promos that say things like "we trained harder than the men" or "we were better than the men", she adds.
Listen to Damane's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bldo5ln96SE&t=4s
More from Business
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
Bold reforms: 'Political courage needed to accept SA in a crisis like no other'
Creative destruction - Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Terence McNamee, Global Fellow of the Africa Program at the Wilson Center (US).Read More
Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
Will Elon Musk be able to delete his tweet to buy Twitter?
The billionaire has changed his mind about buying the social media company, but he may have to anywayRead More
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
Prasa completes 19 consequence management processes
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter, joins the Midday Report to chat about the Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula's briefing on Prasa.Read More
Cosatu vows to help those dismissed over vaccine mandates
Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, speaks on their stance regarding vaccine mandates.Read More
On localisation: 'We're reviewing legislative framework' says National Treasury
This is according to Molefe Fani, National Treasury’s chief procurement acting head, who also attended the forum.Read More
Black industrialist policy a catalyst for SA companies to operate abroad: DTIC
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy director-general for Industrial Finance at the Department of Trade Industry and Competition, Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, about the Black Industrialists policy.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Bonang posts new 'makeup-free' skincare video after Twitter backlash
'It's not authentic' - Advertising expert Zetu Damane on the Nivea campaign with 'Queen B' applying face cream over makeup.Read More
Greedflation: High-paid CEOs drive inflation in US says study. What about SA?
The Money Show interviews Andrew Woodburn, MD of executive search consultancy Amrop Woodburn Mann.Read More
Inflation soars to 13-year high ahead of interest rate decision
Bruce Whitfield talks to Stats SA's Patrick Kelly and economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank) about the latest CPI numbers.Read More
These Jordans weren't made for hooping: The power of sneaker culture in SA
Lester Kiewit speaks to sneaker heads about their culture in South Africa.Read More
What do you do with your eggshells? Wife putting them in the fridge goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?
Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Load shedding: 'People stopped buying monthly groceries, they buy takeaways'
How can South Africans eat healthy food when there is no power, asks Lester Kiewit.Read More
More from Opinion
When last did a car ad from top global brands make you go 'WOW'?
Audi, BMW, Mercedes... Bruce Whitfield talks car adverts with Nkgabiseng Motau, Chief Creative Officer at Think Creative Africa.Read More
The search for returns: Innovation will be key
Experts from ABSA Corporate unpack their predictions for the future of pension funds.Read More
OPINION: First they came for migrants. Now it's 'foreign looking' South Africans
Malaika Mahlatsi writes about how South Africans are now victims of our own Afrophobia - and there's no one to blame but us.Read More
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: We’re miserable but let’s moderate it and make time for joy
Not all things that eventually manifest in joy are pleasurable in the moment. For example, going to the gym or going to a hard therapy session doesn’t fill many people with pleasant emotions. But making a voluntary effort to do these things regardless of how painful, time-consuming and unlikable they are, is all part of seeking enjoyment.Read More
[WATCH] Bride Armour beer ad: Hijacking serious issue or starting GBV convo?
Nkgabiseng Motau (Think Creative Africa) on why Carling Black Label's 'Bride Armour' campaign is a winner- on The Money ShowRead More
Dismantle Pravin Gordhan’s public enterprises department to save Eskom: IFP
Refilwe Moloto interviews IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa.Read More
Russians truly believe West to be 'bunch of perverts, engaged in homosexuality'
Most of the population genuinely believes Putin’s propaganda, said history expert and emeritus professor at UKZN - Prof Irina Filatova.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money ShowRead More
More from Sport
International Chess Day: 'It helps children with strategy and planning'
John Perlman speaks to the founder and director of Think Chess, Elzanne Fitton, about International Chess Day.Read More
'We had no option but to deliver' Nienaber as Boks bag 2-1 Series win over Wales
Also a special day for both Eben Etzebeth (100th test) and Bongi Mbonambi (50th) who marked their milestones with a series victory. Etzebeth was also named ‘Man of the Match’.Read More
Lekker places to hangout and watch jam-packed weekend rugby in JHB, Pretoria
Worried about load shedding and having no DStv package? No problem! These places are screening Springboks taking on Wales on Saturday.Read More
All to play for: Boks look to wrap up Test series against Wales in CT
Jan de Koning, editor of Rugby365, speaks to Africa Melane about the series-deciding match between the Springboks and Wales taking place at the DHL Stadium in Green Point this Saturday.Read More
F1 Grand Prix's return to South Africa – the rumours keep on swirling
"The rumours could all be true," says motoring journalist Ernest Page. "Where there’s smoke there could be fire!"Read More
Etzebeth to become the youngest Springbok centurion
After being named in the Springboks starting team, Etzebeth will now join an elite club of players who have made it to 100 caps.Read More
Formula One could be coming to South Africa in 2023
Mandy Wiener speaks to public relations officer and presenter at Viglietti Motors and Supersport, Sasha Martinengo, about the possibility of Formula One coming to the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in 2023.Read More
Prince George holds Djokovic's Wimbledon trophy, 'don't drop it!" says dad Wills
[WATCH] 8-year-old Prince George gets his hands on the Wimbledon trophy following Djokovic's latest grand slam win.Read More
Late attacking brilliance gifts Wales a win over the Springboks in Bloemfontein
Wales have scored their first victory against the Springboks here in South Africa.Read More