ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'

20 July 2022 8:14 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Cricket
The Money Show
ICC
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Andy Rice
Masculinity
Women's Cricket World Cup
branding
women's sport
heroes and zeros
Think Creative Africa
Zetu Damane

Zetu Damane (Think Creative Africa) on why the promo campaign for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is her advertising hero.
Screengrab from official trailer for ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 on YouTube

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks a branding expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, Zetu Damane (Chief Strategy Officer at Think Creative Africa) picks the promo campaign for the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup hosted by New Zealand earlier this year.

While the International Cricket Council event has taken place, the campaign is an important one and she loves it says Damane.

RELATED: CSA names Proteas Women squad to tour England

"It features strong athleticism but doesn't raise masculinity as the pinnacle of what it means to be a great athlete."

The visuals include footage of young girls learning to play cricket on the beach and in the streets just like boys do.

This normalises the game for everybody, comments Bruce Whitfield.

The campaign managed to give women's sport the epic feel typically reserved for male sports, says Damane.

They effortlessly wove in the 'New Zealandness' of it, the cultural content. It had the dynamism, aestheticism and...

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

...most importantly, it didn't raise masculinity... wait let me rephrase that... the 'masculine construct' as the pinnacle of what it means to be a great athlete.

Zetu Damane, Chief Strategy Officer - Think Creative Africa

I think that's exactly where it gets it so right... Women play compelling cricket and you don't need to be masculine to do that, which came through very strongly.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

At the same time the ad avoided the trap of depicting women's sport - as some do - as a glamour sport, says Damane.

It also stayed away from the defensiveness of many other sporting promos that say things like "we trained harder than the men" or "we were better than the men", she adds.

Listen to Damane's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ICC promo important, 'gives women's sport epic feel reserved for male sports'




