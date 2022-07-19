Streaming issues? Report here
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'

19 July 2022 9:22 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
sports betting
bets
Wayja
Reece Jacobsen
betting
wager

Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.
@ markoaliaksandr/123rf.com

A South African startup is backing the odds on peer-to-peer betting, and taking on the big guns in the process.

It's called Wayja and, yes, it's a play on the word "wager".

You can bet "on absolutely anything" says co-founder and CEO Reece Jacobsen in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

Whitfield is surprised that enough people place bets among each other to actually start a platform where you can formalise it.

Peer-to-peer betting among friends goes back centuries, Jacobsen remarks.

What they've done to bring this tradition into the modern era he says.

It's quick; it's cashless... Nobody carries cash anymore... You can bet from anywhere... on anything...

Reece Jacobsen, Co-founder and CEO - Wayja

You're obviously able to bet on any professional sport... and using any of our Wayja templates you can also set up bets for your next round of golf or your next poker game at home...

Reece Jacobsen, Co-founder and CEO - Wayja

We've seen a couple of guys betting on who'll lose five kilograms quicker or whether they'll quit smoking this year.

Reece Jacobsen, Co-founder and CEO - Wayja

The platform also removes all the administrative headaches says Jacobsen, like forgetting what the bet actually was...

Wayja's biggest payout so far has been just shy of R48 000, to the winner of their British Open pool.

For more detail on how the platform works, take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'




