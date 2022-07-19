Streaming issues? Report here
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing

19 July 2022 8:18 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Busisiwe Mkhwebane
State Security Agency
Public Protector
Constitution
Dali Mpofu
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Arthur Fraser
Impeachment
SSA
Vrede Dairy Farm
Vrede Dairy Project
Tebogo Kekana
Billy Masethla

Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Constitutional Court in Johannesburg on 22 July 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/Eyewitness News

Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment hearing in Parliament has entered its second week.

The inquiry is listening to evidence on whether the suspended Public Protector (PP) is fit to hold office.

The first witness to be subpoenaed by the inquiry is Tebogo Kekana, a former investigator in the Office of the Public Protector.

Kekana has testified that Mkhwebane instructed Parliament to amend the mandate of the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb).

I was told not to take notes of Mkhwebane, Fraser meeting inquiry hears

He's provided evidence to back up his extraordinary claims, "which paint Mkhwebane as a puppet of the State Security Agency" writes Karyn Maughan in an article on News24.

Bruce Whitfield gets an update from the legal journalist.

Maughan says what was "truly staggering" on Tuesday was Mkhwebane's defence to the damaging evidence presented.

... that essentially the State Security Agency provided her with a page that had almost the exact wording except for one word... which she used to unlawfully and unconstitutionally order Parliament to amend the Constitutional mandate of the Reserve Bank.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

... her lawyer Dali Mpofu saying to Tebogo Kekana... who gave that explosive evidence yesterday, that she would say that the idea for the amendment was totally hers, but that it in fact in some part had come from former Reserve Bank director Stephen Goodson...

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

... Mkhwebane saying 'this was my idea, but I also relied on Stephen Goodson and his eminent writing -which she has praised on social media - to make that recommendation'...

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

If this is the defence, she doesn't quite know what to make of it says Maughan.

Mpofu also tried to attack Kekana as a witness today she reports, while it emerged that a lot of what he has said is backed up by evidence.

... and of course emerging that one of the SSA operatives who was in the room during that meeting... has in part confirmed that Mkhwebane told Kekana that the operative giving him these amendments was in fact an economist, when he wasn't.

Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist

While the impeachment hearings drag on for much longer than expected, Maughan says Mpofu also revealed on Tuesday that he's written a letter to the inquiry to lodge around six grievances about the processes under way.

RELATED: Mkhwebane's lawyer wants Ramaphosa to testify in her Parly inquiry

For more detail, listen to the update below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing




Busisiwe Mkhwebane
State Security Agency
Public Protector
Constitution
Dali Mpofu
The Money Show
Reserve bank
Bruce Whitfield
Arthur Fraser
Impeachment
SSA
Vrede Dairy Farm
Vrede Dairy Project
Tebogo Kekana
Billy Masethla

