Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School - What does Stagflation mean, and what we can learn from the 70s?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Viv Govender - Portfolio Manager at Rand Swiss
Today at 20:10
Legal Matters: New court ruling levels the playing field for couples entering a marriage contract
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Claire Thomson - specialist family law practitioner and head of the family law department at Witz Inc.
Today at 21:05
The Love Connection: Trust in relationships (how does it get broken and what to do about it)
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Leah Sefor - Life and Relationship Coach
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Load shedding: 'People stopped buying monthly groceries, they buy takeaways'

19 July 2022 5:21 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Load shedding
junk food
healthy food
Lester Kiewit
takeaways
Lawrence Mbalati
The Morning Review
Kefiloe Mokoena
Tiger Brands Foundation

How can South Africans eat healthy food when there is no power, asks Lester Kiewit.

Load shedding, obviously bad for mental health, is also fuelling fast food consumption.

When the power goes off, especially in the evenings, it disrupts meal preparation, leading to soaring junk food sales.

Buying patterns are also changing as consumers try to limit food spoilage.

Loadshedding has widened many South Africans' waistlines. Picture: Olga Yastremska/123rf.com

“Because of load shedding, people say they won’t buy monthly groceries,” says Kefiloe Mokoena of the Tiger Brands Foundation.

“They buy takeaway food, the quickest way to eat.”

Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance agrees.

“Keeping food fresh during load shedding is an issue. Also, not being able to buy monthly food...”

Is eating healthy during load shedding a problem for you? Listen to the audio for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Load shedding: 'People stopped buying monthly groceries, they buy takeaways'




