Load shedding: 'People stopped buying monthly groceries, they buy takeaways'
Load shedding, obviously bad for mental health, is also fuelling fast food consumption.
When the power goes off, especially in the evenings, it disrupts meal preparation, leading to soaring junk food sales.
Buying patterns are also changing as consumers try to limit food spoilage.
“Because of load shedding, people say they won’t buy monthly groceries,” says Kefiloe Mokoena of the Tiger Brands Foundation.
“They buy takeaway food, the quickest way to eat.”
Lawrence Mbalati of the Healthy Living Alliance agrees.
“Keeping food fresh during load shedding is an issue. Also, not being able to buy monthly food...”
Is eating healthy during load shedding a problem for you? Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Load shedding: 'People stopped buying monthly groceries, they buy takeaways'
