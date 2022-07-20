2020 non-financial census of municipalities: More homes using bucket toilets
The results of the 2020 non-financial census of municipalities have been released, which measures aspects of service delivery across the country.
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke about their findings.
The census looks into the service delivery of water, electricity and solid waste management, sewage and sanitation among other aspects, as well as staffing of municipality members.
#StatsSA released the Non Financial of Municipalities (NFCM) for 2020 earlier today. The NFCM collects information on service delivery data directly from municipalities. Join me on @Radio702 at 12h35 today as I share more information on this key release. #ServiceDelivery pic.twitter.com/WwYFYAQvXk— Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke (@SGMaluleke) July 19, 2022
This report will then be released at a national level, as well as a district and provincial level in order to facilitate discussions between members of the community and elected officials.
Our job is to make sure we make this [information] available, we share this information with stakeholders, as in government, society, scholars so that they can continue to engage with one another.Risenga Maluleke, Statistician-General
This can help show which municipalities are able to provide services and which areas are struggling.
According to Maluleke, there has been an increase in the number of households making use of a bucket toilet system, particularly in the Free State.
In terms of the delivery of free basic services, there has been a rise in electricity and a decrease in water and sanitation and solid waste management services.
In addition to this, the census revealed that in terms of the goal to have equal-gender representation, the number of women mayors is sitting at 32% and women councillors are at 41%.
Listen to the audio for more.
More from Local
DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.Read More
Vaccination remains key amid emergence of COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2.75
Refilwe Moloto speaks to freelance health journalist Aisha Abdool Karim about the emergence of a new COVID-19 Omicron subvariant Centaurus.Read More
Daredevil Chris Bertish breaks own world record for solo wing-foil crossing
Bertish is an international speaker, conservationist, author, big wave surfer, and Guinness SUP World Record holder.Read More
Sasol refinery shutdown: ACSA says fuel supply not severly affected
Africa Melane speaks to the group executive operations management at Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) Terrence Delmoney about the impact of Sasol's force majeure on jet fuel supply.Read More
City of Joburg to defend property rates increase for schools in court
John Perlman spoke to the City of Johannesburg's Michelle Ashburner about this increase.Read More
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing
Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Wits University appeals for donations to boost research and innovation
John Perlman speaks to the vice-chancellor of Wits University, Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, about the centenary celebration of the institution.Read More