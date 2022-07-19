Economists predict an increase in interest rates this week





In another blow to consumers, economists predict that we could see a significant rise in the interest rates this week Thursday.

Uveka Rangappa spoke to chief economist at the Efficient Group Dawie Roodt about what we can expect.

Roodt predicts that we could see the interest rate rise by 50 basis points, with another potential increase following in September.

This rise in interest rate is an attempt by the South African Reserve Bank to manage inflation, according to Roodt.

The best thing individuals can do at this state is manage their finances and save where they can until we see economic growth in South Africa.

The reality is that the economy is not performing well, and the prices are currently going up and interest rates are going up with that as well. We simply have to learn to cope with this. Dawie Roodt, chief economist at the Efficient Group

