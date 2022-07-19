Wits University appeals for donations to boost research and innovation





Wits University is appealing to former Witsies to donate money to boost its research and innovation as part of the centenary celebration.

The university is celebrating hundred years of existence since formation in 1922.

The institution is hoping to raise R3 billion to invest in research and innovation, infrastructure development, and students.

Speaking to John Perlman, the university's vice-chancellor, Professor Zeblon Vilakazi, says despite the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020, funding is trickling in through various donors.

Vilakazi added that alumni can donate as little as R100 a month in boosting the university becoming the center of research and innovation hub in South Africa.

The campaign is going very well although being held by COVID-19 pandemic because the last two years were not very easy for livelihoods and mobility. Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, Vice-chancellor - Wits University

However, we are reaching our target for a R3 billion and beyond to support research, and some of the sources of funding we received was R18 million by a donor in Australia. Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, Vice-chancellor - Wits University

Every penny counts in our case and out of the 200 alumni we have dotted across the world and here, all it takes is a minor donation of R100 a month in a stop order because it will make impact on giving opportunities to the next generation of young people to have the same world class education that the alumni have received. Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, Vice-chancellor - Wits University

