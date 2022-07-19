Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
Three South African restaurants have made it onto the list of the top 100 in the world.
Cape Town's FYN Restaurant (Parliament Street) featured in 'The World’s 50 Best Restaurants' at number 37, also winning the title of Best Restaurant in Africa.
La Colombe, also in Cape Town, came in at number 56 in the top 100.
Wolfgat, near Paternoster on the West Coast, was 90th on the list.
What do these accolades say about the restaurant industry in South Africa and its recovery?
Bruce Whitfield interviews chef and and former Food24 editor, Caro de Waal.
She agrees the listing of the three eateries is a "remarkable" achievement, especially so soon after the sector's recovery from the COVID-19 lockdowns.
The 'remarkableness' of it is the fact that we are being recognised. Our restaurants are world-class calibre... We have food tourists coming to South Africa - to Franschhoek, to Cape Town, to Pretoria, all around... for our top fine dining...Caro de Waal, Chef and former Food24 Editor
And here, straight after the pandemic, we've got a 37, a 56 and a 90!Caro de Waal, Chef and former Food24 Editor
De Waal says the three world-class local restaurants are all very different and interesting.
FYN is Japanese/Cape Malay... very beautiful, eccentrically put-together one menu... world-class delivery...Caro de Waal, Chef and former Food24 Editor
La Colombe have been at the top in South Africa for a long time, and they are experiential... Wolfgat is on the beach and... completely different and was chosen as the world's top restaurant by Condé Nast a couple of years ago.Caro de Waal, Chef and former Food24 Editor
The best restaurant in the world was named as Geranium in the Danish capital Copenhagen.
A meal there would cost you $435 per person (close to R7 500) - that's without a wine pairing - says Whitfield. At home, you'd pay probably less than a quarter for a similar experience.
It's been a big trend in these northern countries to have these foraging restaurants and it's absolutely incredible what they offer, but with foraging we'd put in mushrooms, we've got fynbos...Caro de Waal, Chef and former Food24 Editor
... we have got wine that is exquisite... at a price that is actually realistic... There are masters of food and wine here...Caro de Waal, Chef and former Food24 Editor
Listen to the cheering conversation on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
Source : https://www.facebook.com/FYNCapeTown/photos/4634090216670935
