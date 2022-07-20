City of Joburg to defend property rates increase for schools in court
The City of Joburg has stated it will go to court to defend the decision that led to the enormous increase in property rates for schools, universities and colleges.
John Perlman spoke to the city's Michelle Ashburner about this increase.
Lobby group AfriForum put forward an application to take the City of Johannesburg to court following this increase.
A public school valued at around R70 million that had been paying R12,000 per month for rates will have to pay R75,000 per month. An independent school with the same valuation and rates cost would have to pay R96,000 per month.
Ashburner stated that this decision did not come from the city itself but was instructed by the Department of Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs with regards to the Municipal Property Rates Act.
The city has been responsive with regards to an instruction from CoGTA. In terms of the legislation process and what we can and can’t do, we also have rules that need to be obeyed and the city is obeying that rule. So, with regards to taking the city to court, in my personal opinion, I’m not really sure that is the right entity to be taking to court.Michelle Ashburner, City of Johannesburg
According to Ashburner, the city is willing to help the schools as they are aware that this rise in costs will be difficult for schools to manage.
Listen to the audio for more.
