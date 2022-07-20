Sasol refinery shutdown: ACSA says fuel supply not severly affected

Streaming issues? Report here
20 July 2022 7:34 AM
by Devon Thomas
Tags:
SASOL
OR Tambo International Airport
Acsa
force majeure
fuel supply

Africa Melane speaks to the group executive operations management at Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) Terrence Delmoney about the impact of Sasol's force majeure on jet fuel supply.

Since Sasol - South Africa's largest fuel producer - declared a force majeure on petroleum products due to delays in the arrival of crude oil shipments it's not all doom and gloom.

The Natref oil refinery - which Sasol partly owns - has had to be shut down.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) have sought to allay fears in this regard.

DMRE's Tseliso Maqubela said the impact of the force majeure would not affect diesel and petroleum products.

He cautioned on the potential impact it might have on the production and supply of jet fuel.

At the same time, ACSA's Terrence Delmoney said that despite a decrease in fuel supply to the OR Tambo International Airport, there was no fuel crisis.

The airport's fuel supply has been decimated from 14 million litres per week to 11 million litres.

Delmoney said they were receiving crude oil again - which should kick off manufacturing stock next week adding that by the end of July, fuel supply should go back to normal.

Meanwhile, the airport has put measures in place to ensure that despite the reduction in fuel supply, aircraft would be able to operate.

We've actually been building up stocks quite nicely at OR Tambo until the issue rolls over the weekend. We've built up stock for about ten days. So, that also gives us a bit of a buffer to absorb, then, this slightly lower supply that we have.

Terrence Delmoney, group executive operations management - Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) 

Delmoney said by end of August's first week, everything will go back to normal.

When you shut down a manufacturing plant, the production will take a little bit longer but we are confident that, in that time, we have sufficient plans and sufficient buffers stocked in place to absorb that. So, we are looking forward to, by the end of the first week, to get back to normal.

Terrence Delmoney, group executive operations management - Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) 

Listen to the full interview below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sasol refinery shutdown: ACSA says fuel supply not severly affected




