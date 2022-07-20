Vaccination remains key amid emergence of COVID-19 Omicron subvariant BA.2.75
A new COVID-19 Omicron subvariant known as BA.2.75 first detected in India last month is spreading fast.
It has since been detected in over 10 others countries including the United Kingdom, the United States (US), Australia, Germany and Canada.
According to freelance health journalist Aisha Abdool Karim, South Africa is yet to be affected by BA.2.75.
Despite a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Omicron continues to mutate.
Karim said South Africans should not drop recommending that people take their COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to prevent severe health risks that the virus might still impose.
Your one form of protection that you have does tend to wane over time. It doesn't disappear completely, but it does wane [which] makes you more likely to get infected. So, that's what boosters are protecting you from.Aisha Abdool Karim, freelance health journalist
This is especially recommended if you are a vulnerable person, even if current vaccinations and boosters are not formulated to fight off new variants and subvariants.
Developers are working on newer vaccines and developing vaccines that are tailored to specific variants... It's important to acknowledge that developing vaccines and developing even these newer vaccines is going to take some time... We can't be sitting around and waiting for those vaccines to be ready and leaving people vulnerable to infection in the meantime.Aisha Abdool Karim, freelance health journalist
Listen to the full interview above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_172462885_symbol-of-covid-19-pandemic-in-2022-doctor-turns-wooden-cubes-and-changes-words-covid-2021-to-covid-.html?vti=n0szeiezan2ul25fu1-1-54
More from Local
DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.Read More
Daredevil Chris Bertish breaks own world record for solo wing-foil crossing
Bertish is an international speaker, conservationist, author, big wave surfer, and Guinness SUP World Record holder.Read More
Sasol refinery shutdown: ACSA says fuel supply not severly affected
Africa Melane speaks to the group executive operations management at Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) Terrence Delmoney about the impact of Sasol's force majeure on jet fuel supply.Read More
2020 non-financial census of municipalities: More homes using bucket toilets
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka about the findings of this census.Read More
City of Joburg to defend property rates increase for schools in court
John Perlman spoke to the City of Johannesburg's Michelle Ashburner about this increase.Read More
Love bets with your mates? New platform helps you bet 'on absolutely anything'
Bruce Whitfield talks to Reece Jacobsen, co-founder of peer-to-peer betting platform Wayja.Read More
Mkhwebane defence lawyer lodges grievances about her impeachment hearing
Bruce Whitfield gets an update on the Public Protector's impeachment inquiry from legal journalist Karyn Maughan.Read More
Three SA restaurants among world's top 100: 'We have masters of food and wine'
It's a remarkable achievement right after the pandemic, says former Food24 editor Caro de Waal on The Money Show.Read More
Wits University appeals for donations to boost research and innovation
John Perlman speaks to the vice-chancellor of Wits University, Prof Zeblon Vilakazi, about the centenary celebration of the institution.Read More