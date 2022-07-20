'Putin looks for other alliances amid sanctions from US, Europe'





Its been five months since Russia and Ukraine went to war and the end is nowhere in sight.

The United States and Europe have issued sanctions against Russia but analysts say they are not effective to quell the violence, destruction and loss of lives.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, a scholar of International Relations, who focuses on the international political economy, Dr Oscar van Heerden said Russia was not affected by the sanctions.

Putin is beginning to say that clearly, he is getting pushback from Europe, he is getting pushback from the United States and he needs to begin to have alliances with the rest of the world and that's what he is busy doing. Dr Oscar van Heerden, scholar of International Relations

Unfortunately, as much as we are being told that the sanctions are having this huge impact, we are seeing Russia continuing as normal, the war is at its highest level unabated so the message that says Russia is going to capitulate is simply not true. Dr Oscar van Heerden, scholar of International Relations

Listen to the full interview below: