DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
The Democratic Alliance (DA) has bemoaned power utility Eskom's tariff increase proposal of 32.7% to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).
Eskom has also proposed a R938 tariff charge for solar users.
The party said the increase would be unmanageable for South African households and businesses in the face of continued power outages.
DA Member of Parliament Kevin Mileham noted that Eskom battled billions of rands in debt while it struggled to recover further billions that municipalities owed the hamstrung power utility.
He added that the proposed price hike was Eskom's way of lessening its financial burden, adding that consumers were not at fault but the municipalities that continued to cripple the power utility with unpaid electricity bills
Mileham said the DA would challenge the government's plans in the Gauteng High Court.
He added that this has laid bare the chaos that was currently prevailing in President Ramaphosa’s government on the energy front.
It is a huge disincentive to our renewable plans as a country and to Eskom's ability to keep the lights on if we're not encouraging people to take some of the burden off Eskom by putting solar on their roof. We should be incentivising homeowners and businesses to put solar on their roof.Kevin Mileham, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance
Mileham urges the public should raise their concerns through public participation hearings about this increase to prevent Nersa from granting Eskom's proposal.
The tariff application has to be published by Nersa by 1 August at which point it will be open for public comment and Nersa typically has public participation hearings at which they invite people to make submissions. I would encourage civil society, NGOs, and individuals to make those submissions to Nersa, particularly from a cost of living perspective.Kevin Mileham, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance
Listen to the full interview below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
More from CONNECT US - electricity and power-related info to make your lives easier
Connect Us: Load shedding's impact on economy, and how to keep your lights on
Eskom has been placed under severe pressure due to its inability to produce power for South African households and businesses.Read More
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'
Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.Read More
Can the world's first 'sand battery' solve SA's energy problem?
John Maytham speaks to Hilton Trollip, an energy research independent consultant to discuss the project's potential.Read More
How to keep the lights on amid load shedding
Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.Read More
The continuous strain of load shedding on Charlotte Maxeke Hospital
Lives are at risk - both directly and indirectly - when load shedding hits hospitals.Read More
Alternate power sources during load shedding - What are the options?
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Andre Reinhardt, owner of UPS Technologies, about the options for alternate power sources available to South Africans during load shedding.Read More
'We can end loadshedding in 2 years – if the politics line up'
Refilwe Moloto interviews Alex Lenferna, a climate justice campaigner with 350.org.Read More
'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.Read More
What EXACTLY is Eskom's problem? Lack of skilled technicians, engineers - study
Refilwe Moloto interviews Primaresearch’s Shamil Ismail, author of “Shedding light on Eskom”.Read More