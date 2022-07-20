Ramaphosa committed to answer on Phala Phala, he must do so - Casac
The Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has subpoenaed President Cyril Ramaphosa to respond to questions about the 2020 burglary at his Phala Phala farm.
On Tuesday, her office said that Ramaphosa did not respond to the questions by the extended deadline of 18 July and had instead requested a further extension - a request the office has denied the president.
He now has seven days to respond to the questions as the Chapter 9 institution invokes its subpoena powers in line with Section 7.4(a) of the Public Protector’s Act.
Bongani Bingwa spoke to Lawson Naidoo, of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) about this.
He made a clear commitment that he would cooperate with law enforcement investigations and other formal investigations into the matter and it is therefore concerning that the president has failed to meet a deadline that he himself set in seeking an extension in responding to questions from the office of the Public Protector.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
This is an important and serious issue for the president to address. These are all serious allegations and the appropriate investigations must ensue.Lawson Naidoo, Executive secretary - CASAC
Listen to the full interview below:
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
