Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court
Images of Bulelani Qolani being forcibly removed from his shack while naked went viral during the national lockdown.
The City of Cape Town's Anti-Land Invasion Unit officers, who were subsequently suspended, removed the 28-year-old from his home in eThembini informal settlement in July 2020. They then demolished his shack.
The High Court in the Western Cape has now ruled that the eviction and demolition of Mr Qolani's home, and others in areas such as Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and Hangberg were unlawful and unconstitutional.
The Legal Resources Centre (LRC) represented the SAHRC, Housing Assembly and Bulelani Qolani in the matter.
RELATED: It's a lie that he undressed when he saw law enforcement - community leader
The City had argued, in its defense, that its actions were justified as it was acting under the authority of a court order.
It also attempted to rely on the defence of counter-spoliation, which allows a person or entity to forcibly retake possession of property unlawfully taken from them.
Both defences were rejected by the court.
"The court reaffirmed that when an interpretation of a common law rule, such as spoliation, undermined constitutional values such as the right to housing, the rule should be interpreted narrowly to attain compliance with our Constitution.
The court found that whilst counter spoliation, if properly applied is not an invalid defence or unconstitutional, it unanimously held that the application of counter-spoliation, “incorrectly interpreted and applied by the city, is inconsistent with the Constitution and invalid” insofar as it permits the eviction of persons and the demolition of their homes.
The court therefore rightly dismissed the city’s broad application of counter-spoliation insofar as it relates to land occupations and has, in essence, provided clarity on when and at what stage an unlawful occupier is in peaceful and undisturbed possession of property, rendering the defence of counter spoliation inoperable" said the Legal Resources Centre (LRC) in a statement.
On Wednesday, Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at the City of Cape Town spoke to CapeTalk's Africa Melane about the case and ruling.
Mr Qolani wasn't bathing when he was dragged from his structure - he walked naked out of his structure minutes before that incident, waving his ID book and exposing himself.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
He then went back into the structure, law enforcement then discussed the matter inside with him, walked out and then he undressed himself - it was very much a staged event.Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
Where we disagree with the court is that they are interpreting an extremely narrow window of action for the land owner [in respect of counter spoilation]Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security - City of Cape Town
The LRC said while it welcomes the judgment, it believes it does not go far enough:
"Whilst we believe that the judgment does not go far enough, it is, on the whole, a positive development in the right to access to housing in South Africa as the high court found that a person entering land with the intention of erecting a structure and begins construction is in peaceful and undisturbed possession and counter spoliation in those circumstances is not available to both the state and private landowners."
RELATED: Bulelani Qholani may approach Equality Court over shack eviction
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Lockdown shack eviction of Bulelani Qolani was 'blatantly unlawful' - High Court
More from Local
Black industrialist policy a catalyst for SA companies to operate abroad: DTIC
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy director-general for Industrial Finance at the Department of Trade Industry and Competition, Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, about the Black Industrialists policy.Read More
Phala Phala saga: Ramaphosa must answer PP's questions - Expert
Uveka Rangappa speaks to the managing director at IusPrudentia Special Counsel, Benedict Phiri, about acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka's subpoena to president Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala farm saga.Read More
Black industrialists must participate in mainstream sectors of economy: IDC
Clement Manyathela speaks to the head of corporate affairs at the Industrial Development Corporation, Tshepo Ramodibe.Read More
Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June
This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.Read More
Ramaphosa committed to answer on Phala Phala, he must do so - Casac
Bongani Bingwa spoke to the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution's Lawson Naidoo about the subpoena on President Cyril Ramaphosa.Read More
DA to legally challenge Eskom's proposed 32.7% electricity increase
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Democratic Alliance MP Kevin Mileham about Eskom's proposed 32.7% tariff price hike to Nersa.Read More
Daredevil Chris Bertish breaks own world record for solo wing-foil crossing
Bertish is an international speaker, conservationist, author, big wave surfer, and Guinness SUP World Record holder.Read More
Sasol refinery shutdown: ACSA says fuel supply not severly affected
Africa Melane speaks to the group executive operations management at Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) Terrence Delmoney about the impact of Sasol's force majeure on jet fuel supply.Read More
2020 non-financial census of municipalities: More homes using bucket toilets
Uveka Rangappa spoke to Statistician-General Risenga Maluleka about the findings of this census.Read More