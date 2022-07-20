Black industrialists must participate in mainstream sectors of economy: IDC
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) is of the view that upcoming black industrialists tapping into the mainstream sector of the business will generate lucrative revenue for their companies.
IDC's head of corporate affairs, Tshepo Ramodibe, believes that black industrialists expanding their business into the mainstream sector will boost their annual revenue.
He ventilated during the opening of the Black Industrialists and Exporters Conference held at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.
Ramodibe spoke to 702's Clement Manyathela whose show was broadcast from the conference.
He said the government must revisit its model of funding for start-up businesses.
This while the corporation continued to partner with and fund more than 636 businesses in South Africa.
We are disadvantaged if we have the majority of the people not participating in the mainstream sectors of the economy and which are critical and contributing to the GDP.Tshepo Ramodibe, Head of corporate affairs - Industrial Development Corporation.
South Africa need to have a targeted programme beyond just like the economic empowerment that was done previously, but you need to bring active entrepreneurs and businessmen who have skills in the game.Tshepo Ramodibe, Head of corporate affairs - Industrial Development Corporation.
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/nateemee/nateemee1711/nateemee171100020/90218590-close-up-of-businessman-or-accountant-hand-holding-pen-working-on-calculator-to-calculate-business-d.jpg
Black industrialist policy a catalyst for SA companies to operate abroad: DTIC
Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy director-general for Industrial Finance at the Department of Trade Industry and Competition, Malebo Mabitje-Thompson, about the Black Industrialists policy.
